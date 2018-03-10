By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Papermate Inkjoy 300 Retractable Asstd 4 Pack

Papermate Inkjoy 300 Retractable Asstd 4 Pack
Product Description

  • 4 Medium Point Pens 1.0mm
  • Inkjoy is a revolutionary ink system that starts quickly without dragging
  • Delivers fresh clean lines every time
  • Rubberised tri-contour grip for comfort & a retractable tip for convenience
  • Paper Mate Inkjoy Ballpoint (300RT) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows a freely as your thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end.")
  • Retractable (Bonus: that satisfying click.)
  • Comfortable to hold (Because words should never hurt you.)
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Through writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy!
  • Our Mission was simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy. We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start fast and don't drag, so your won't, either. Whether you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread joy with Paper Mate Inkjoy.
  • Also, try our New Paper Mat Inkjoy Gel Pen - Dries 3X faster* for Reduced Smearing.
  • *vs. Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green.
  • Individual dry times may vary by colour
  • Assorted ink colours
  • Ultra smooth ink
  • Comfortable grip!

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip Seal: The pen you are about to enjoy is sealed for freshness. Please remove the little ball of wax from the tip before use.

Name and address

  • Newell Europe Sàrl,
  • 10 Chemin de Blandonnet,
  • CH 1214 Vernier,
  • Switzerland.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • Represented in the EU by:
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield Stafforshire,
  • WS138SS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x Pens

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Papermate injoy 300 retractable pens

5 stars

I brought these for my daughter as she likes them for school, she loves that they are smooth to write with nice and light to hold and the ink lasts a long time. Perfect.

