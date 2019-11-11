By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Traditional Beef Dinner 400G

2(4)Write a review
Birds Eye Traditional Beef Dinner 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
Per meal (400g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1763kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Beef dinner with sliced beef, roast potatoes, garden peas, carrots and Yorkshire puddings, in gravy.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • 100% UK & Irish roast beef in thick homestyle gravy with crispy Aunt Bessie's Yorkshire puddings, golden mini roasties, carrots & Birds Eye peas
  • At Birds Eye we have Sunday covered and we sure know how to make the most out of a roast. Our Traditional Beef Dinner consists of tender slices of juicy 100% UK & Irish beef, a generous helping of thick homestyle gravy, a handful of golden Aunt Bessie's mini roasties, two of the finest Aunt Bessie's Yorkshire puddings (because one simply isn't enough) and a selection of our carefully nurtured vegetables to add a burst of sweetness to your dish. So sit back, relax and let Birds Eye provide you with a mouth-watering roast dinner, minus the fuss.
  • One Birds Eye Traditional Beef Dinner meal provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • Made with Aunt Bessie's Yorkshire puddings & mini roasties
  • 1 of 5 a-day
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Gravy (32%) (Water, Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Salt, Vegetable Purée (Carrot, Leek), Onion Powder, Tomato Purée), Cornflour, Colour: Caramel, Tomato Purée), Roast Potato (24%) (Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring), Marinated Beef (12%) (Beef, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Tapioca Starch), Carrot (12%), Peas (11%), Yorkshire Puddings (8%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Egg White, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt), Salted Butter (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Caution: The tray may soften on heating and will regain rigidity on standing.
When removing the film lid after cooking, do so with caution as hot steam may escape.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 35 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Carefully cut or peel away the film lid over the potatoes and Yorkshire puddings, keeping the film lid over the meat and vegetables compartment intact.
Remove the Yorkshire puddings from the tray and reserve for further cooking later.
Place on a baking tray in the middle shelf of the oven.
For the last 5 minutes, place the Yorkshire puddings on the baking tray and continue to cook.
Two or more trays may require a longer cooking time.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values As sold 100g provides:Per meal (400g) oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ447kJ1763kJ
- kcal106kcal419kcal
Fat 3.2g13g
- of which Saturates 1.1g4.4g
Carbohydrate 12g46g
-of which Sugars 1.4g5.6g
Fibre 1.8g7.2g
Protein 6.5g26g
Salt 0.45g1.8g
This pack contains 1 portion--

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tough as old boots!

1 stars

All seemed promising until I came to the meat. Tough as old boots! Only the sharpest weapon would make an impression and the taste was as bad as the texture.

A BIG PASS!

2 stars

Beef slices very tough and the gravy was tasteless. Tasted just like gravy powder with no added flavour.

The current pictured version is now dreadful.

1 stars

I hadn't seen these around for a while now and by coincidence, my mum had suggested a roast chicken dinner ready meal for when we returned from a hospital appointment and I had seen them in an independent food store a few days before. I made a special trip to town to get these ready for when we would have little time. Firstly, it no longer contains Yorkshire pudding, unlike the heating instructions say here. I heated them as per the oven instructions and the good news is that the potatoes, stuffing ball, gravy and peas were lovely. The chicken and carrots however were extremely tough and both had textures which made them seem insufficiently cooked. I tried heating these further in the microwave but it made no difference to the texture and was inedible. We have tried other versions from supermarket own brand to other famous brands over the past few years and all seem to have this problem with carrots. Maybe they are all produced now in the same factory. The only time we have encountered a good version is when my mum was having what used to be called meals on wheels. Fortunately I know who supplied these so I think I will order some from them for the freezer and will just cook my own roasts when time allows.

Best microwave beef dinner ever!

5 stars

Bought this on a wim from my village shop as my mum had been getting them and I thought I'd give it a go! Omg! The roast potatoes are so moist and flavoursome, soft and fluffy on inside. They have a little butter cube inside the compartment so it cooks them beautifully. The peas are birdseye peas and are the only peas I eat as they have a sweet flavour and are moist unlike other peas that can be a bit dry/flourey. Carrots and nice and thin. I don't like the chunky ones. You get two Yorkshire puddings instead of one like other brands. I only cook these for 1 minute as it's all they need. They soak up the gravy beautifully. The beef is 50/50 really. It actually tastes like beef unlike other brands where it tastes like some unknown animal. However sometimes it seems to overcook and be chewy. I still eat it as it's so tasty but obviously it's much nicer when the beef cooks to a softer texture. This only seems to happen half of the time though and I don't know why! The gravy tastes lovely like it's made with beef juices and you get loads of it! I like to add salt to the roast potatoes and the beef and vegetables and I tiny bit on Yorkshire puddings as salt just enhances all of the wonderful flavours. It's my come home from work,sit on the couch and stick on a movie kinda food. The only thing is birdseye I can't get this from ANY supermarket! Only from the village shop. What's that about? I would totally recommend this product! I've tried about 8 others and none of them compare to birsdeye. Mostly because the beef tastes really dodgey and the potatoes are always hard. Birdseye win on this category!

