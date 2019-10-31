Pukka Pies Large All Steak 550G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Your Hot, Tasty Pukka Pie is so close to making you happy. Just follow the easy heating instructions below:

These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.

Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).

Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Do not re-heat.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 6, remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its foil container, place on a baking tray.

Fan assisted electric oven: 60 minutes

Gas oven: 60 minutes



Fan assisted electric oven: 35-40 minutes

Gas oven: 35-40 minutes

Fan assisted electric oven: 35-40 minutes

Gas oven: 35-40 minutes

