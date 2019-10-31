By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Pies Large All Steak 550G

2.5(2)Write a review
Pukka Pies Large All Steak 550G
£ 3.49
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Finest Quality Steak in a Rich Gravy in a Light Puff Pastry Case.
  • Break through the crisp layers of golden baked, flaky puff pastry to enjoy a hearty mouthful of flavoursome, tender cuts of meat & deliciously rich, oozy gravy.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka Pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Delicious in 35 minutes
  • With quality ingredients
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for all the family
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (29%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Flavour Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Wheat Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Pepper, Butter (contains: Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Celery, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your Hot, Tasty Pukka Pie is so close to making you happy. Just follow the easy heating instructions below:
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).
Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Do not re-heat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 6, remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its foil container, place on a baking tray.
Fan assisted electric oven: 60 minutes
Gas oven: 60 minutes

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 6, remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its foil container, place on a baking tray.
Fan assisted electric oven: 35-40 minutes
Gas oven: 35-40 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the UK, Beef from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per 1/3 Pie
Energy 1273kj/304kcal2330kj/556kcal
Fat 18.3g33.5g
Of which Saturates9.6g17.5g
Carbohydrates26.4g48.3g
Of which Sugars3.8g6.9g
Fibre 0.6g1.0g
Protein 9.2g16.9g
Salt 1.31g2.40g

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Good value Pukka pies

4 stars

These Pukka steak pies offer reasonable value for money having a good flavour & a reasonable amount of tender beef with good crispy pastry. Best by dates can be extended as you can home freeze if use by date is short on delivery & you don't want to use them for a few days. Compared to some rather more expensive options I feel these pies are worth the money.

Not happy with the products shelf life

1 stars

Ordered the steak pie on the 16th so we can have it in a couple of days, unfortunately it’s use by date was 17th July so had to bin it. Very disappointed and a waste of money

