Pukka Pies Large All Steak 550G

Good value Pukka pies
These Pukka steak pies offer reasonable value for money having a good flavour & a reasonable amount of tender beef with good crispy pastry. Best by dates can be extended as you can home freeze if use by date is short on delivery & you don't want to use them for a few days. Compared to some rather more expensive options I feel these pies are worth the money.
Not happy with the products shelf life
Ordered the steak pie on the 16th so we can have it in a couple of days, unfortunately it’s use by date was 17th July so had to bin it. Very disappointed and a waste of money