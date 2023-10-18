We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Castrol Mag 10W/40 1L

Castrol Mag 10W/40 1L

£12.00

£12.00/litre

Castrol Mag 10W/40 1L
Dualock molecules lock together to form a force field of protection, dramatically reducing engine wear by 50%^1.1^"Tested vs the Sequence IVA API SN and CEC OM646LA ACEA wear limits.Fiat, LPG/CNG, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Seat, Škoda, Suzuki, Volkswagen^When choosing oil, please refer to your owner's handbook & the product specifications shown. May also be suitable for other vehicles.
PAS2060 Certified carbon neutral productACEA A3/B3, A3/B4; API SN; Meets FIAT 9.55535-D2; MB-Approval 226.5; Renault RN 0700/0710; VW 501 01 / 505 00Castrol - a BP group brand*1Castrol, the Castrol logo and Magnatec are all trade marks of Castrol Limited*2
Dualock TechnologyNon-Stop Protection from Every StartGasoline and Diesel EnginesSynthetic technologyEngine oil
Pack size: 1L

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

1l ℮

