Febreze Car Clip On Blossom&Breeze

Perfect for my car
I love the scents, it’s great to go in my car and just smile
joysie
I love the smell of vanilla getting into a taxi I always ask were they buy them
Fresh and fragrant
I've tried various car air fresheners over the years some smell nice for first day some overpower but this simple clips to your air vent, has an adjustable fragrance release and lasts and lasts and lasts . . Smells fresh from getting in to the car to getting out . . .wish I'd discovered it sooner
Works a treat
Got this from a friend and could not believe how long it lasted. If you like to keep your car smelling fresh you won't be disappointed. Especially if you have to bring youths to sport events
Car clip freshener
I found it very cute and easy to attach in your car. It's natural smell keeps you fresh through out your journey.😊
Sweet smelling truck
As a farmer you can imagine what gets thrown in my truck, and most of it does not smell good. But after using Fabreze car freshener everything smells sweet, even the wet dogs!
Febreze car Fresher
I have used Febreze car fresheners for a number of years. I really like these, because the smell is so natural.
nice smell good value
would buy these again as they say you get what you pay for and these certainly last a long time
Ooooooooo
Absolutely beautiful smell i use it on clothes and on my bedding to freshen things
ideal
i always have one of these in my car, although i have to leave town to get them so tend to buy a couple at a time. Work well but you need to remember to have the vents turned on for optimum scent.