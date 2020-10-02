Command Narrow Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets Hold strongly on a variety of surfaces including wood, tile, metal & paint 4 sets can hold most frames that measure up to 18x24", weighing 5.4kg See usage instructions & wait 1 hour before hanging

Make decorating quick and easy with Command™ Narrow Picture Hanging Strips. Our strips are easy to apply, with no need for nails or tools. Suitable for most smooth surfaces, they lock together to hold up to 5.4 kg in weight. They're easy to remove without damaging the surface underneath, no holes, damaged paint or sticky residue. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls. Perfect for more delicate and ornate frames or decorations where standard-width strips may be visible around the edges. Create an ever changing montage in your hallway - it's easy to add, remove and reposition pictures.

Size: Narrow Holding Power: 4 sets of strips contained in this pack can hold one frame weighing up to 5.4 kg, and measuring up to 45cm by 60cm Colour: White Strip type: Interlocking Picture Hanging Strips

Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood Keep frames flat and secure to the wall, discreet strips are hidden behind the picture frame Strips lock and relock so frame can be removed and repositioned

Preparation and Usage