Knorr Onion Gravy Pot 4 X 28G

Easy to use, great flavour Review from KNORR 23rd August 2022 I've used theses gravy pots before but never tried the onion gravy one. It definitely one of my favourites now, altho Ive always been a lover of onion gravy and would pick it over others. The gravy pot had alot of flavour and you could definitely taste the onion, I personally added more onion which made it even better. Altho I do love this gravy pots some times I find that they don't break down and melt in completely, but this wouldn't stop me from getting them again as they are easy to use and the taste was great.

Great product, highly recommend A Tesco Customer23rd August 2022 Just bought this product and made a family roast. All I can say when I followed the instructions, is that the gravy tasted delicious and flavourful! It is also very easy to make. We all enjoyed :) Report

It good for what it is Review from KNORR 18th August 2022 I brought this a bout a month ago and it's ok I found it so be a little thinner than I would like but it tasted ok and was easy enough to make up using a saucepan on the hob , the colour was good and no lumps.

Great taste Review from KNORR 17th August 2022 Knorr onion gravely pots are brilliant quick and easy to make, great taste and no lumpy gravely like you get of granials can't wait to try the others these were a big hit with my little family on our Sunday roast definitely worth a try

An okay gravy Review from KNORR 16th August 2022 This is an okay gravy. It's easy to make but is quite thin and we're more for thick gravy in our house. These are handy to keep in the cupboard in case we run out but I wouldn't replace my usual gravy granuals

Sunday dinner winner Review from KNORR 10th August 2022 1st time using onion gravy pot and I added it to my gravy and had it with sausage and mashed potatoes. It tasted really oniony and was absolutely gorgeous.it was a strong taste and made the dinner the bit better

Great product Review from KNORR 10th August 2022 I have got this product couple of days ago for the first time, I have never tried it before, I could say that I absolutely amazed by the taste and flavour this product has. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is looking for a great flavour

Super tasty gravy Review from KNORR 9th August 2022 I love these little pots of beefy greatness! No more faffing around with granules and guessing how much water to add for the right consistency. These little pots are so easy to use. Pour your water, add the 'jelly' and mix! Very convenient. The flavour is lovely too. Quite a luxurious addition to your meals.

Delivious Review from KNORR 8th August 2022 I have tried the other knorr gravy pots but not these before and must say I am really pleasantly suprised. I used them for our sausages and mash dinner one evening and have got to say they really are so tasty like proper homemade gravy! My son is not a lover of real onions in gravy so wasn't sure he would like these but his plate was clean and even came back for seconds! Great addition to the knorr gravy/stock pot range!