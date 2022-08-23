Knorr Onion Gravy Pot 4 X 28G

Easy to use, great flavour
I've used theses gravy pots before but never tried the onion gravy one. It definitely one of my favourites now, altho Ive always been a lover of onion gravy and would pick it over others. The gravy pot had alot of flavour and you could definitely taste the onion, I personally added more onion which made it even better. Altho I do love this gravy pots some times I find that they don't break down and melt in completely, but this wouldn't stop me from getting them again as they are easy to use and the taste was great.
Great product, highly recommend
Just bought this product and made a family roast. All I can say when I followed the instructions, is that the gravy tasted delicious and flavourful! It is also very easy to make. We all enjoyed :)
It good for what it is
I brought this a bout a month ago and it's ok I found it so be a little thinner than I would like but it tasted ok and was easy enough to make up using a saucepan on the hob , the colour was good and no lumps.
Great taste
Knorr onion gravely pots are brilliant quick and easy to make, great taste and no lumpy gravely like you get of granials can't wait to try the others these were a big hit with my little family on our Sunday roast definitely worth a try
An okay gravy
This is an okay gravy. It's easy to make but is quite thin and we're more for thick gravy in our house. These are handy to keep in the cupboard in case we run out but I wouldn't replace my usual gravy granuals
Sunday dinner winner
1st time using onion gravy pot and I added it to my gravy and had it with sausage and mashed potatoes. It tasted really oniony and was absolutely gorgeous.it was a strong taste and made the dinner the bit better
Great product
I have got this product couple of days ago for the first time, I have never tried it before, I could say that I absolutely amazed by the taste and flavour this product has. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is looking for a great flavour
Super tasty gravy
I love these little pots of beefy greatness! No more faffing around with granules and guessing how much water to add for the right consistency. These little pots are so easy to use. Pour your water, add the 'jelly' and mix! Very convenient. The flavour is lovely too. Quite a luxurious addition to your meals.
Delivious
I have tried the other knorr gravy pots but not these before and must say I am really pleasantly suprised. I used them for our sausages and mash dinner one evening and have got to say they really are so tasty like proper homemade gravy! My son is not a lover of real onions in gravy so wasn't sure he would like these but his plate was clean and even came back for seconds! Great addition to the knorr gravy/stock pot range!
Nice flavour
I swear by Knorr Stockpots to add natural tasting flavour to my cooking but hadn't tried their Gravy Pots before. This has a really flavourful onion taste that works really well with sausages and steaks as well as in casseroles and pies. It's great that it's vegetarian, so you can have comforting, satisfying gravy in veggie casseroles, pies and over meat free sausages. Be sure to follow the instructions to the letter, though. This isn't instant gravy where you can just add hot water to it in a gravy jug, you do have to cook it out in a saucepan or it has a slightly powdery taste but it really does just take a few minutes to get that lovely rich onion gravy flavour.