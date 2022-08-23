We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Onion Gravy Pot 4 X 28G

4.6(24)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Onion Gravy Pot 4 X 28G
£2.00
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Onion Gravy
  • A roast dinner wouldn’t be the same without homemade gravy. Now you can enjoy rich gravy – all in a fraction of the time. With quality ingredients, the authentic flavours of Knorr Gravy Pot Onion 4 x 28g are perfect with everything from sausages and mash to a nut roast.
  • Your family is sure to love the flavour of our Onion Gravy Pots. On top of tasting delicious, our onion gravy is quick and easy to prepare. Simply tip a gravy pot into a saucepan of warm water and bring to the boil, stirring constantly - ready in minutes! They are also free from artificial colours, artificial preservatives and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal.
  • Use our gravy pot to create a mouth-watering accompaniment to your main dish. Simply prepare Knorr Gravy Pot and add to your dish to make a dinner your family is sure to love. You can find great recipes to spruce up your gravy from Knorr with flavours like Apple and Cider - simply make the Knorr Gravy Pot Onion using cider or apple juice, bring to the boil and simmer until thickened. This delicious gravy recipe brings something different to the table; the sweet yet sharp flavour of the apples is a treat for the palate. Discover more quick and delicious dinner ideas at Knorr.co.uk, where there are hundreds of recipes to help you find dinner inspiration.
  • We also have Beef Gravy Pot and Chicken Gravy Pot so there is sure to be a flavour everyone in the family will love. Discover more of our range including Stock Pots and Cubes at www.knorr.com/uk
  • At Knorr, we believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Knorr Onion Gravy Pot 4 x 28g is a rich gravy containing quality ingredients, that make it the perfect accompaniment for any dish
  • Our Onion Gravy Pot is slowly simmered to recreate the authentic flavour of homemade gravy, in minutes
  • Free from artificial colours, artificial preservatives and added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Perfect with everything from sausages and mash to a nut roast
  • Simply tip a Knorr Onion Gravy Pot into a saucepan of warm water and slowly bring to the boil, stirring constantly, A single gravy pot makes 280ml gravy, Serves 4
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Onion puree (42%), corn starch, salt, flavourings (contain WHEAT, BARLEY), sugar, yeast extract, spices (garlic powder, onion powder) palm fat, onion juice concentrate, gelling agents (locust bean gum, xanthan gum, gellan gum), caramel syrup, maltodextrin, pepper, sunflower oil, bay leaves, red wine extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Place 280ml of warm but not boiling water or meat juice into a small saucepan
  • Add one Gravy Pot and whisk over a medium heat until dissolved.
  • Once dissolved, keep whisking and increase heat to bring to the boil. Let it boil for 1 minute - ready

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)70 kJ75 kJ770 kJ55 kJ
Energy (kcal)15 kcal20 kcal180 kcal15 kcal
Fat (g)0.2 g0.3 g2.5 g0.2 g
of which saturates (g)0.1 g0.1 g1.5 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)3 g3.5 g33 g2.5 g
of which sugars (g)0.7 g0.8 g8 g0.6 g
Fibre (g)0.2 g0.2 g2 g0.1 g
Protein (g)0.5 g0.6 g6 g0.4 g
Salt (g)1.2 g1.3 g13 g0.91 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 77 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----
View all Gravy, Stuffing & Breadcrumbs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

24 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Easy to use, great flavour

4 stars

Review from KNORR

I've used theses gravy pots before but never tried the onion gravy one. It definitely one of my favourites now, altho Ive always been a lover of onion gravy and would pick it over others. The gravy pot had alot of flavour and you could definitely taste the onion, I personally added more onion which made it even better. Altho I do love this gravy pots some times I find that they don't break down and melt in completely, but this wouldn't stop me from getting them again as they are easy to use and the taste was great.

Great product, highly recommend

5 stars

Just bought this product and made a family roast. All I can say when I followed the instructions, is that the gravy tasted delicious and flavourful! It is also very easy to make. We all enjoyed :)

It good for what it is

3 stars

Review from KNORR

I brought this a bout a month ago and it's ok I found it so be a little thinner than I would like but it tasted ok and was easy enough to make up using a saucepan on the hob , the colour was good and no lumps.

Great taste

5 stars

Review from KNORR

Knorr onion gravely pots are brilliant quick and easy to make, great taste and no lumpy gravely like you get of granials can't wait to try the others these were a big hit with my little family on our Sunday roast definitely worth a try

An okay gravy

3 stars

Review from KNORR

This is an okay gravy. It's easy to make but is quite thin and we're more for thick gravy in our house. These are handy to keep in the cupboard in case we run out but I wouldn't replace my usual gravy granuals

Sunday dinner winner

5 stars

Review from KNORR

1st time using onion gravy pot and I added it to my gravy and had it with sausage and mashed potatoes. It tasted really oniony and was absolutely gorgeous.it was a strong taste and made the dinner the bit better

Great product

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I have got this product couple of days ago for the first time, I have never tried it before, I could say that I absolutely amazed by the taste and flavour this product has. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is looking for a great flavour

Super tasty gravy

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I love these little pots of beefy greatness! No more faffing around with granules and guessing how much water to add for the right consistency. These little pots are so easy to use. Pour your water, add the 'jelly' and mix! Very convenient. The flavour is lovely too. Quite a luxurious addition to your meals.

Delivious

5 stars

Review from KNORR

I have tried the other knorr gravy pots but not these before and must say I am really pleasantly suprised. I used them for our sausages and mash dinner one evening and have got to say they really are so tasty like proper homemade gravy! My son is not a lover of real onions in gravy so wasn't sure he would like these but his plate was clean and even came back for seconds! Great addition to the knorr gravy/stock pot range!

Nice flavour

4 stars

Review from KNORR

I swear by Knorr Stockpots to add natural tasting flavour to my cooking but hadn't tried their Gravy Pots before. This has a really flavourful onion taste that works really well with sausages and steaks as well as in casseroles and pies. It's great that it's vegetarian, so you can have comforting, satisfying gravy in veggie casseroles, pies and over meat free sausages. Be sure to follow the instructions to the letter, though. This isn't instant gravy where you can just add hot water to it in a gravy jug, you do have to cook it out in a saucepan or it has a slightly powdery taste but it really does just take a few minutes to get that lovely rich onion gravy flavour.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here