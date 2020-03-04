By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G
£ 0.85
£18.89/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Treat your cat more often and share even more mischievous moments together! Felix® Crispies Treats are irresistibly air-whipped for a light and crispy texture to treat your cat every day. Surprise your cat with a tasty, crispy crackle in every bite, and an exciting combination of delicious flavours, shapes and colours in every pack! With Proteins, Vitamins and Omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life, you can feel good about treating with Felix® Crispies!
  • Try all the 3 delicious varieties: Flavoured with tasty Beef & Chicken, Flavoured with tasty Salmon & Trout, Flavoured with tasty Lamb & Vegetables
  • Totally tasty!
  • Proteins, vitamins and omega 6
  • No added artificial colours
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (30%*), Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extract, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeast, (* equivalent to 45% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 8% Beef and 10% Chicken)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amounts up to: 4kg cat - 14g or up to 70 pieces. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust the main meal accordingly. Clean fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:31%
Fat content:15.5%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.3%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:34 400
Vit D3:1 100
Vit E:180
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 83)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.1)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 12)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 39)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 130)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.12)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Treat time!

5 stars

I love hiding the treats round the house for her!!

purringly cruchie

5 stars

Both of my cats love this, especially the crunchy topping. They always wait for me to scatter the pieces over the top. I even sprinkle them over food they are not too keen on. As soon as the cruchies go on,they tuck in. You should sell packs of them separately. I would buy them as I have two very fussy cats.

My cat loves these!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves these, need more flavours to enjoy!!

My cat is quiet fussy

5 stars

My millie is very fussy in what she eats but loves her felix treats

My Cat named Baileys loves theses products

5 stars

Since he lost his brother nearly two months ago he has been very fussy with his food. But I must say that he and his brother both loved these and he still does. He's brother would have been the ideal candidate as he was definitely a Felix cat being short hair and being called Guinness being black and white, his nick name was Guinn - Guinn, but his brother is called Baileys and he is long haired and ginger and white, his nick name is Billy Bob,

Plenty of purrs all round

5 stars

I usually buy pocket type treats for my 2 cats Alfie and Willow but when I saw these in the supermarket I thought I'd give them a try. Treat time is evening for my two and as soon as they saw the packet they came running. Straight away they were trying to help me open the packet. I gave them both about 10 crispies each and they loved them from the first one. Willow who is a greedy little madam wolfed hers down in record time and then tried to steal Alfie's (he's far more delicate at eating) I had to hold her back! Needless to say I will definitely be buying these again and would highly recommend them

