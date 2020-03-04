Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G

Treat time!
I love hiding the treats round the house for her!!
purringly cruchie
Both of my cats love this, especially the crunchy topping. They always wait for me to scatter the pieces over the top. I even sprinkle them over food they are not too keen on. As soon as the cruchies go on,they tuck in. You should sell packs of them separately. I would buy them as I have two very fussy cats.
My cat loves these!
My cat absolutely loves these, need more flavours to enjoy!!
My cat is quiet fussy
My millie is very fussy in what she eats but loves her felix treats
My Cat named Baileys loves theses products
Since he lost his brother nearly two months ago he has been very fussy with his food. But I must say that he and his brother both loved these and he still does. He's brother would have been the ideal candidate as he was definitely a Felix cat being short hair and being called Guinness being black and white, his nick name was Guinn - Guinn, but his brother is called Baileys and he is long haired and ginger and white, his nick name is Billy Bob,
Plenty of purrs all round
I usually buy pocket type treats for my 2 cats Alfie and Willow but when I saw these in the supermarket I thought I'd give them a try. Treat time is evening for my two and as soon as they saw the packet they came running. Straight away they were trying to help me open the packet. I gave them both about 10 crispies each and they loved them from the first one. Willow who is a greedy little madam wolfed hers down in record time and then tried to steal Alfie's (he's far more delicate at eating) I had to hold her back! Needless to say I will definitely be buying these again and would highly recommend them