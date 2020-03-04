By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Mixed In Jelly 12X100g

5(31)Write a review
image 1 of Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Mixed In Jelly 12X100g
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for senior cats
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • To find out more about Felix® play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • FELIX® As Good As It Looks Doubly Delicious meals are packed with two kinds of tender meat, as well as a succulent jelly. And now there's a recipe designed specially for senior cats (aged 7+), to ensure they get all the nutrition they need - as well as the taste they love! Our Doubly Delicious Senior Selection contains four irresistible recipes: Beef and Poultry, Chicken and Kidney, Lamb and Chicken, and Turkey and Liver. Each meal has been designed to meet your senior cat's needs with a combination of protein, minerals, and vitamins, including antioxidants. Each dish will be full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs. Truly delicious!
  • Your cat may be a senior, but they're still as mischievous and full of fun as ever! Our recipe contain 100% complete and balanced nutrition to support their health
  • Tailored complete nutrition for senior cats
  • Four meaty recipes in jelly
  • Made using high quality ingredients
  • With omega 6, minerals, and vitamins
  • Twelve tins in each multipack
  • Four deliciously meaty flavours in a succulent jelly
  • Twelve tins of food for variety at every meal
  • We use high quality ingredients in all of our recipes
  • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • Four deliciously meaty flavours in a succulent jelly
    • Twelve tins of food for variety at every meal
    • We use high quality ingredients in all of our recipes
    • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6
    • 3x with Beef & Poultry
    • 3x with Chicken & Kidney
    • 3x with Lamb & Chicken
    • 3x with Turkey & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Lamb 4%, Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 015
    Vit. D3:140
    Vit. E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe (E1):29.5
    I (E2):0.57
    Cu (E4):3.6
    Mn (E5):5.2
    Zn (E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    • Four deliciously meaty flavours in a succulent jelly
    • Twelve tins of food for variety at every meal
    • We use high quality ingredients in all of our recipes
    • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6
    • 3x with Beef & Poultry
    • 3x with Chicken & Kidney
    • 3x with Lamb & Chicken
    • 3x with Turkey & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Chicken 4%, Kidney 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 015
    Vit. D3:140
    Vit. E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe (E1):29.5
    I (E2):0.57
    Cu (E4):3.6
    Mn (E5):5.2
    Zn (E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    • Four deliciously meaty flavours in a succulent jelly
    • Twelve tins of food for variety at every meal
    • We use high quality ingredients in all of our recipes
    • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6
    • 3x with Beef & Poultry
    • 3x with Chicken & Kidney
    • 3x with Lamb & Chicken
    • 3x with Turkey & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 015
    Vit. D3:140
    Vit. E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe (E1):29.5
    I (E2):0.57
    Cu (E4):3.6
    Mn (E5):5.2
    Zn (E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    • Four deliciously meaty flavours in a succulent jelly
    • Twelve tins of food for variety at every meal
    • We use high quality ingredients in all of our recipes
    • With added vitamins E and D to help support their health, as well as balanced minerals and omega 6
    • 3x with Beef & Poultry
    • 3x with Chicken & Kidney
    • 3x with Lamb & Chicken
    • 3x with Turkey & Liver

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Beef 4%, Poultry 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 015
    Vit. D3:140
    Vit. E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe (E1):29.5
    I (E2):0.57
    Cu (E4):3.6
    Mn (E5):5.2
    Zn (E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Cats won't eat anything else

5 stars

I bought this product around 8 months ago and now my cats won't eat anything else. I used to have to change my cat brand every few weeks but with this product they won't eat anything else

he can't get enough of it

5 stars

he loves this food its moist, no lumps and full of nutrition especially designed for the older

My senior loves this!

5 stars

My rehomed senior Wossell ( formally Spike) loves all Felix senior flavours, so do all his house mates only there not 'senior' yet so they don't get a look in if he can help it! as he's a bit slow to eat he's dins he ends up with an audience hoping that there will be some scraps in the bowel that they can lick clean if my back is turned.

EASY TO EAT

5 stars

After my cat had an injury to his jaw recently he stopped eating his usual food but when I tried him on this he couldnt get enough. He was able to chew this with ease and really enjoyed the flavour it was such a relieve to see him eating again.

This food is a hit with my cat.

5 stars

I am the proud servant of a very fussy senior cat, he is 16 and quite spoilt. When he had a couple of other cats in the home there was none of the fussiness that he now dispays but with the lack of competition at food times since he has been on his own he is pernickety to the extreme! I was buying several different kinds of food as he wouldn't eat the same brand, never mind the same flavour at consecutive mealtimes. Felix senior has changed all that, (I am pleased to say) I stil have to alternate flavours but he is a much happier pusscat. :-)

My cat eats every drop

5 stars

My cat rarely eats wet food but occasionally asks for some so I tried the doubly delicious senior range and she loves it. Before with wet foods she would just lick all the jelly and leave the rest but with this food she eats every bit. She still eats mainly dry food but now has half a pouch every night and eats the lot

My cats very fussy

5 stars

I have been buying this product for a couple of years now and my cats will only eat this product. They are a fussy couple of cats. My cats are middle teens and not many teeth so small chunks help them eat .

My 13yr old black cat devours these pouches!

5 stars

My cat is VERY fussy about cat food and now only eats felix. He used to eat other brands but the past year he has refused them all except felix as good as it looks. He gets a bit fed up with the plain foods eg chicken or beef, but loves these doubly delicious pouches. He cleans his bowl every time! I think it must be the variety of flavours in one meal that appeals to him. I like that there is the senior version too as it makes me feel that my cat is being fed correctly by me. If my cats is happy then I am happy, and felix makes him happy.

my cat is fussy but loves the doubly delicious

5 stars

My cat Evie has tried other wet food pouches including another top brand but she won't touch that one. She has always enjoyed Felix and when the doubly delicious flavours came out she ate every morsel and continues to do so, she loves the variety.

Food to make your Felix frisky!

5 stars

I couldn't open the pouches fast enough! The meat hardly touched the sides as my 10 year old cat Amy wolfed her way through. Older cats can get a bit fickle, but not with Felix!

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Catsan Cat Litter 10L

£ 6.50
£0.65/litre

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Felix Doubly Delicious Ocean Selection 12X100g

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here