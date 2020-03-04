Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Mixed In Jelly 12X100g

Cats won't eat anything else 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 7th October 2017 I bought this product around 8 months ago and now my cats won't eat anything else. I used to have to change my cat brand every few weeks but with this product they won't eat anything else

he can't get enough of it 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 8th November 2016 he loves this food its moist, no lumps and full of nutrition especially designed for the older

My senior loves this! 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 17th October 2016 My rehomed senior Wossell ( formally Spike) loves all Felix senior flavours, so do all his house mates only there not 'senior' yet so they don't get a look in if he can help it! as he's a bit slow to eat he's dins he ends up with an audience hoping that there will be some scraps in the bowel that they can lick clean if my back is turned.

EASY TO EAT 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 17th October 2016 After my cat had an injury to his jaw recently he stopped eating his usual food but when I tried him on this he couldnt get enough. He was able to chew this with ease and really enjoyed the flavour it was such a relieve to see him eating again.

This food is a hit with my cat. 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 17th October 2016 I am the proud servant of a very fussy senior cat, he is 16 and quite spoilt. When he had a couple of other cats in the home there was none of the fussiness that he now dispays but with the lack of competition at food times since he has been on his own he is pernickety to the extreme! I was buying several different kinds of food as he wouldn't eat the same brand, never mind the same flavour at consecutive mealtimes. Felix senior has changed all that, (I am pleased to say) I stil have to alternate flavours but he is a much happier pusscat. :-)

My cat eats every drop 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 17th October 2016 My cat rarely eats wet food but occasionally asks for some so I tried the doubly delicious senior range and she loves it. Before with wet foods she would just lick all the jelly and leave the rest but with this food she eats every bit. She still eats mainly dry food but now has half a pouch every night and eats the lot

My cats very fussy 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 16th October 2016 I have been buying this product for a couple of years now and my cats will only eat this product. They are a fussy couple of cats. My cats are middle teens and not many teeth so small chunks help them eat .

My 13yr old black cat devours these pouches! 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 15th October 2016 My cat is VERY fussy about cat food and now only eats felix. He used to eat other brands but the past year he has refused them all except felix as good as it looks. He gets a bit fed up with the plain foods eg chicken or beef, but loves these doubly delicious pouches. He cleans his bowl every time! I think it must be the variety of flavours in one meal that appeals to him. I like that there is the senior version too as it makes me feel that my cat is being fed correctly by me. If my cats is happy then I am happy, and felix makes him happy.

my cat is fussy but loves the doubly delicious 5 stars Review from purina.co.uk/cat/felix 15th October 2016 My cat Evie has tried other wet food pouches including another top brand but she won't touch that one. She has always enjoyed Felix and when the doubly delicious flavours came out she ate every morsel and continues to do so, she loves the variety.