Mam Night 0+M Soother

Mam Night 0+M Soother
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Original Night Silicone Soothers 0+ Months
  • Mam Night baby soothers
  • Blue dummy with graphic of a sleepy teddy bear
  • Green pacifier with graphic of a sleepy lamb
  • International Children Medical Research Society
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • Find out about the full range of MAM products on mambaby.com
  • Glows in the dark*
  • *Baby-safe material
  • BPA° BPS free
  • °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.
  • Shield
  • Curved for maximum comfort
  • Skin-friendly thanks to big air holes & unique MAM dimples on the inside
  • Skinsoft Silicone
  • Easily accepted by babies
  • For a familiar feeling
  • Glow-Button
  • Button glows in the dark, so parents & babies can find it easily
  • 100% baby-safe material
  • MAM Design
  • Symmetric shape, always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
  • Designed with dentists for a healthy dental development
  • MAM Soothers are the result of our close collaboration with paediatricians, dentists and orthodontists. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents and with a familiar teat feeling. The special teat and shield design ensure a perfect fit and skin-friendly shape.
  • 94% Teat Acceptance*
  • Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.
  • Proven effectiveness: market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM SkinSoft Silicone. (*Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies).
  • Available in 3 sizes - to ensure safety and comfort for all ages.
  • 0-2 0+m, 6+m, 12+m
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
  • More MAM Products
  • Thanks to our handy MAM Clip, baby's soother stays clean and easy to reach at all times. Thoughtful design means it can be used with one hand and the colours and motifs have been carefully chosen to match baby's favourite soother - for a stylish and familiar look.
  • The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400.
  • Patent number: RCD 1786690, RCD 979299, GB 2402347
  • Mother & Baby Awards 2011/12 Gold - Award for Excellence
  • Orthodontic
  • Steriliser & travel box
  • Skin soft silicone
  • Steriliser box 3 min
  • Developed with medical experts

Information

Produce of

Made in Hungary/Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Please keep instructions for future use.
  • Instructions for use:
  • Before first use boil in water for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to the baby.
  • Sterilise using one of the following methods: steam sterilising (electric or microwave according to manufacturers instructions), boiling in water for at least 5 minutes or liquid sterilising solution.
  • During cleaning a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • Clean before each use.
  • Do not use aggressive cleaning agents.
  • Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay.
  • To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother every 1-2 months.
  • Do not worry if the soother becomes lodged in the mouth.
  • It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently as possible.
  • Keep the soother in daylight - not direct sunlight - during the day so that the button glows in the dark.
  • MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel Box
  • For 2 soothers - just add water, insert soother(s) and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soothers kept in unopened box stay disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • 25 ml - 750-1000 W
  • Using the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2
  • Steriliser Box: Instructions for use:
  • Remove blue tamper proof closure and any stickers from the box.
  • Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse well with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • When using the self-sterilising method, please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are Completely Clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparking or the waveguide cover burning!
  • First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25 ml of water.
  • Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down.
  • Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts.
  • Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised.
  • Number of Double Boxes: 1, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 3
  • Number of Double Boxes: 2, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 7
  • Number of Double Boxes: 3, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 9
  • Follow the user manual of your microwave. Do not put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Do not leave your microwave unattended during sterilising process! Stop the microwaving process immediately if whole water is vaporised.
  • Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes.
  • Open microwave. Caution! The box, water and soothers may still be very hot after the 5 minute cooling period!
  • After microwave sterilising, soothers kept in the closed box will remain disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • For immediate use open box and drain remaining water. Leave soothers to dry in slightly open box.
  • Check the temperature of the soothers before use!
  • Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave, soothers and box and result in poor disinfection!
  • For use only with MAM Soothers!
  • Keep steriliser box away from children.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING!
  • Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test.
  • Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586.. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
  • Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information please contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880
  • Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com

Lower age limit

0 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586.. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.

Really cute soothers

5 stars

My son loves these soothers and the designs are really cute. The glow in the dark part works really well too compared to other brands we’ve tried which makes them really easy to find at night time if he needs it back. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

First time I tried my 6 week old with a dummy and he took to it straight away. They have some gorgeous range of designs and even better this one was a glow in the dark one it can be a nightmare during the night finding a dummy however I now don't have to worry about that [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothes my baby straight away

5 stars

Lovely soothers, love that night one glows in the dark! Have tried many other brands and this is the only one he loves. He falls asleep sucking it and can really calm him when he’s upset [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun features

5 stars

Iv had the night time dummies 3 weeks now daughter has taken well to them love that they glow up in the dark it's now so much easier to find the dummies at night instead of looking around for ages the teat is also a nice size not too big like most other brands where she wouldn't accept them but took to these straight away will be sticking to these and will be buying the day time ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab nighttime glow!

5 stars

This dummy has been a lifesaver at night when our little lady spits out her dummy and instead of having to turn her night light on we can see it’s glow! Such a cute design as well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glow in the dark dummies - amazing idea!

5 stars

I absolutely love these dummies! I got these for my little boy - he took to them really well - and they are fab. They are a good shape for his face, fitting perfectly under his nose. They are so easy to clean and sterilise due to the box they come in - clean, fill the box with water and microwave for 3 mins - sterilising done! The box is also really handy to store them in. My favourite feature is that they glow in the dark - amazing! No more scrabbling around in the middle of the night looking for his dummy - it’s usually still glowing bright enough at silly o’clock (when I’m hunting for it) for me to find it again. However, like all glow in the dark things, they do need a lot of daytime light to ensure they’re glowing brightly at bed time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No more feeling around in the dark!

5 stars

The best feature for me has to be that these dummies glow! And they don’t need tons of light exposure to do so. Everyone’s struggled with the 3am hand shuffle where your try to feel around for the million time to find that dummy they’ve dropped and can’t possibly settle with out. There’s been times I’ve just gone down to get a new one only to find in daylight it’s right beside his head! So the fact that these little beauties glow and stay glowing through the night (obviously losing the strength a little) is brilliant. The designs are cute and dummy feels lightweight. My sons had no trouble taking to them. The sterilising pot and microwave sterilising is great too, especially if you anything like me and the baby Brain makes you forget to put them in your main steriliser. All round great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for babies who keep loosing their dummy

5 stars

We used the mam dummies during the day but our little boy had a habit of loosing his dummy during the night. The glow in the dark dummies are excellent as the glow is very strong so when you go to bed you can see if your baby has their dummy or where it is. Likewise if your baby cries for their dummy during the night it is easy to quickly find the dummy and soothe them back to sleep. The excellent addition is that the box They come in doubles up to be able to steralise in the microwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Love how these dummies are glow in the dark so don't have to turn light on to search for it when baby is crying in the middle of the night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't realise I needed one till now!

5 stars

I was sceptical at first, why would I need different dummy's at night? How wrong was I! This makes bedtime easier with less distractions, being able to quickly find the dummy without further disturbing my son. MAM are the only soothers my son will accept. I love everything, their unique design and beautiful images 100% would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

