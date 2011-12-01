Mam Night 0+M Soother

Really cute soothers 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 15th August 2018 My son loves these soothers and the designs are really cute. The glow in the dark part works really well too compared to other brands we’ve tried which makes them really easy to find at night time if he needs it back. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 4th August 2018 First time I tried my 6 week old with a dummy and he took to it straight away. They have some gorgeous range of designs and even better this one was a glow in the dark one it can be a nightmare during the night finding a dummy however I now don't have to worry about that [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothes my baby straight away 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 3rd August 2018 Lovely soothers, love that night one glows in the dark! Have tried many other brands and this is the only one he loves. He falls asleep sucking it and can really calm him when he’s upset [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun features 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 Iv had the night time dummies 3 weeks now daughter has taken well to them love that they glow up in the dark it's now so much easier to find the dummies at night instead of looking around for ages the teat is also a nice size not too big like most other brands where she wouldn't accept them but took to these straight away will be sticking to these and will be buying the day time ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab nighttime glow! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 This dummy has been a lifesaver at night when our little lady spits out her dummy and instead of having to turn her night light on we can see it’s glow! Such a cute design as well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glow in the dark dummies - amazing idea! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 31st July 2018 I absolutely love these dummies! I got these for my little boy - he took to them really well - and they are fab. They are a good shape for his face, fitting perfectly under his nose. They are so easy to clean and sterilise due to the box they come in - clean, fill the box with water and microwave for 3 mins - sterilising done! The box is also really handy to store them in. My favourite feature is that they glow in the dark - amazing! No more scrabbling around in the middle of the night looking for his dummy - it’s usually still glowing bright enough at silly o’clock (when I’m hunting for it) for me to find it again. However, like all glow in the dark things, they do need a lot of daytime light to ensure they’re glowing brightly at bed time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No more feeling around in the dark! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 29th July 2018 The best feature for me has to be that these dummies glow! And they don’t need tons of light exposure to do so. Everyone’s struggled with the 3am hand shuffle where your try to feel around for the million time to find that dummy they’ve dropped and can’t possibly settle with out. There’s been times I’ve just gone down to get a new one only to find in daylight it’s right beside his head! So the fact that these little beauties glow and stay glowing through the night (obviously losing the strength a little) is brilliant. The designs are cute and dummy feels lightweight. My sons had no trouble taking to them. The sterilising pot and microwave sterilising is great too, especially if you anything like me and the baby Brain makes you forget to put them in your main steriliser. All round great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for babies who keep loosing their dummy 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 26th July 2018 We used the mam dummies during the day but our little boy had a habit of loosing his dummy during the night. The glow in the dark dummies are excellent as the glow is very strong so when you go to bed you can see if your baby has their dummy or where it is. Likewise if your baby cries for their dummy during the night it is easy to quickly find the dummy and soothe them back to sleep. The excellent addition is that the box They come in doubles up to be able to steralise in the microwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 26th July 2018 Love how these dummies are glow in the dark so don't have to turn light on to search for it when baby is crying in the middle of the night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]