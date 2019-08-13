Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel 250Ml

Great shower gel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 Loved this shower gel. Smells amazing but not overpowering, and the fruity scent lasts all day. The gel foams up lovely on a wash puff and a little bit really goes a long way. Suitable for all skin types including children's, and doesn't dry out the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2019 I am just in love with the fragrance of this!! I've been feeling a little run down lately and when I saw the name for this I thought why not. I need to be revived! And boy did it revive me. My skins felt alive, my mood perked up. If I had a late shower, then it edged off my tiredness, but allowed my body to relax. Would definitely recommend it to others, and I'm planning on getting some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 This is a lovely shower gel. I really like that the bottle has a pull out hanger so it's easy to hang in the shower if you want or it can be tucked away if not. The reviving shower gel has lemongrass and mandarin scent and it's really fruity and lovely. It lathers up nicely and makes everything smell nice. My only criticism would be it didnt last too long. I really loves the smell though especially for a morning shower and it really is reviving as it says on the tin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2019 Thought id try this shower gel, it was the colour that caught my eye. It has a lovely smell. Infact my son pinches it to use after being at the gym. Foams up really nicely. Lovely and refreshing, leaves you with a light citrus sent. Perfect for these hot days we have been having. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for a morning shower 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2019 This Radox shower gel definitely lives up to the description 'feel revived', upon using you get a burst of orange scent although the fragrance isn't particularly long lasting. The shower hook integrated into the bottle is a handy touch but I found the main cap a bit stiff and therefore difficult to open with wet hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 this looks like you're about to take a bath in orange juice, but luckily it feels a lot more paired back than that. It smells refreshing when you shower but doesn't stay behind on your skin. If I would improve anything, I'd love it to create a bit more lather... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 I love most of the radox showe gel collection and don't bathe without them. Already a massive fan of orange scented products, I was over the moon to try this new orange scented shower gel and I was not disappointed!! It smells divine. Very powerful, juicy orange fragrance that left me feeling clean, soft and lush! Everyone else in my family can use the other ones because this one is mine!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling and leaves you feeling Clean 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 I really like this shower gel. It smells great, a really fresh invigorating scent. You don't need to use much as it foams up well and leaves you feeling really clean and fresh without drying out your skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fragrance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 Really like this product, it has a great fragrance, very fresh and energising. Love the colour of the shower gel and the hanger on the bottle is handy to store in the shower. It also lathers well so would last a good amount of time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]