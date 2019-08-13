By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(60)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml
  • Feel the orange burst of Citrus, fragrant Lemongrass and Mandarin with Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel. Luxury gel with scents of Mandarin & Lemongrass to leave your skin feeling revived and clean. For best results in shower, squeeze out the refreshing shower gel, lather on body. Gel rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Natural Shower Gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel for men and inspiring shower gel for women. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower Gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel 250ml a refreshing shower experience that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • An uplifting natural shower gel with Mandarin and Lemongrass scents inspired by nature's finest ingredients
  • Shower gel with mood changing fragrance which cleanses your body and makes you feel uplifted
  • Luxury shower gel and bodywash suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower gel and lather on body
  • A cleansing pH neutral, dermatologically tested natural shower gel suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel and body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium lactate, Sodium chloride, Citric acid, Sodium benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citral, Limonene, CI 15510, CI 16035, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

60 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great shower gel

5 stars

Loved this shower gel. Smells amazing but not overpowering, and the fruity scent lasts all day. The gel foams up lovely on a wash puff and a little bit really goes a long way. Suitable for all skin types including children's, and doesn't dry out the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

I am just in love with the fragrance of this!! I've been feeling a little run down lately and when I saw the name for this I thought why not. I need to be revived! And boy did it revive me. My skins felt alive, my mood perked up. If I had a late shower, then it edged off my tiredness, but allowed my body to relax. Would definitely recommend it to others, and I'm planning on getting some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing

4 stars

This is a lovely shower gel. I really like that the bottle has a pull out hanger so it's easy to hang in the shower if you want or it can be tucked away if not. The reviving shower gel has lemongrass and mandarin scent and it's really fruity and lovely. It lathers up nicely and makes everything smell nice. My only criticism would be it didnt last too long. I really loves the smell though especially for a morning shower and it really is reviving as it says on the tin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing

5 stars

Thought id try this shower gel, it was the colour that caught my eye. It has a lovely smell. Infact my son pinches it to use after being at the gym. Foams up really nicely. Lovely and refreshing, leaves you with a light citrus sent. Perfect for these hot days we have been having. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for a morning shower

4 stars

This Radox shower gel definitely lives up to the description 'feel revived', upon using you get a burst of orange scent although the fragrance isn't particularly long lasting. The shower hook integrated into the bottle is a handy touch but I found the main cap a bit stiff and therefore difficult to open with wet hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells good

4 stars

this looks like you're about to take a bath in orange juice, but luckily it feels a lot more paired back than that. It smells refreshing when you shower but doesn't stay behind on your skin. If I would improve anything, I'd love it to create a bit more lather... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous scent

5 stars

I love most of the radox showe gel collection and don't bathe without them. Already a massive fan of orange scented products, I was over the moon to try this new orange scented shower gel and I was not disappointed!! It smells divine. Very powerful, juicy orange fragrance that left me feeling clean, soft and lush! Everyone else in my family can use the other ones because this one is mine!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling and leaves you feeling Clean

5 stars

I really like this shower gel. It smells great, a really fresh invigorating scent. You don't need to use much as it foams up well and leaves you feeling really clean and fresh without drying out your skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fragrance

5 stars

Really like this product, it has a great fragrance, very fresh and energising. Love the colour of the shower gel and the hanger on the bottle is handy to store in the shower. It also lathers well so would last a good amount of time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

This shower gel smells amazing and really mrefreshing to wake you up in your morning shower. You can really smell the mandarin. It’s lovely and makes you feel refreshed.I also I find that just a little bit goes a long way so it will last ages. Great value! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

