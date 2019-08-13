By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(64)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 250Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Radox Feel Uplifted shower gel contains the heavenly scent of Basil mixed with the citrusy tang of Grapefruit to make you feel delightfully uplifted. Luxury gel with Pink Grapefruit & Basil scent which leaves your skin feeling refreshed and cleansed. For best results in shower, squeeze out the refreshing shower gel, lather on body. Gel rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Natural Shower Gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel for men and inspiring shower gel for women. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower Gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 250ml a refreshing shower experience that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • An energising shower gel for women with pink grapefruit and basil scents inspired by nature's finest ingredients
  • Shower gel with mood changing fragrance which cleanses your body and makes you feel uplifted
  • Luxury shower gel and bodywash suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower gel and lather on body
  • A cleanser and refreshing pH neutral, dermatologically tested natural shower gel and suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel and body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Parfum, Sodium lactate, Citric acid, Sodium benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 17200

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

64 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smell

5 stars

I love the smell of this shower gel. The grapefruit and basil mix really goes well together and its also not too overpowering. This fragrance really does uplift your spirit and day. The bottle is also very convenient to use as hanging it right by the shower head makes it very easy to squeeze the liquid out. Im happy to buy this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I feel wide awake and ready to go

5 stars

So I'm biased as I think Grapefruit is probably my favourite smell in the world, but this shower gel doesn't disappoint. Smells natural (not chemically) and really helps liven me up on a sleepy morning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

I don't usually go for shower gels that claim to be refreshing etc, I usually stick to a plain one but opening the bottle I was met with a fantastic fragrance. When I think of citrus I think refreshing with lemon and lime, but this had a tang that did get me an instant lift. It lathers really well and the smell is really strong and does gift you a lift. I wil definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The fragrance is super zingy

5 stars

This showergel is really great! The scent is strong and makes me feel uplifted. It fills my bathroom with scent and leaves my skin feeling soft and clean. It lathers up really well and a little bit goes a really long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel

3 stars

A good looking product. Love the handy hook for hanging up in the shower. Product lathers well but lacks in fragrance. Can only smell it when product is held up to the nose. Expected a more uplifting fragrance on use and afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

4 stars

I just love the smell of this shower gel. It smells amazing and is really uplifting. The hook is really handy and makes it easy to use when in the shower. It makes it easier to get the gel out. The only thing I would say is that the gel could be a little thicker so you are able to work it into more of a lather but apart from that I really like it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and long lasting!

4 stars

Very uplifting indeed, fresh scent and you only need a small amount so it's very long lasting! Would definitely recommend this range for people who want a good value and easy to use shower gel for every day use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great feeling using this

5 stars

I am in love. The smell of this is amazing, though it could last a little longer but that might be as I love it so much. I do feel very "refreshed" after using it. It spreads well & I like the feel of using it, very sumptuous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow this smelt amazing!

5 stars

As soon as i opened this i knew it was going to be a great shower gel. The smell was strong but not to over powering and i couldn't wait to use it. This shower gel lathered up rrally quickly and you only needed a small amount which was great. Would definetly buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin silky smooth

4 stars

This shower gel has a very unusual smell, not bad just unusual. Although it did not make my skin feel invigorated, it did leave it silky smooth. It also lathers up well. So that is a big plus for me. I rate it 4 out of 5, due to how soft it makes your skin feel after use. Good product from a well trusted brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here