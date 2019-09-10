Radox Feel Energised Shower Gel 250Ml

Fresh and vibrant. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 I've been using this shower gel daily and it does exactly what I need. East to lather, a lovely zingy fresh fragrance that helps wake you up, washes off without and residue and isn't at all drying or damaging to the skin. It's advertised as "100% nature inspired fragrance" which when you break it down means precisely nothing, but does get the word nature next to 100% on the front of the bottle, big tick for the marketing team there. It's also advertised as Key Lime. Hint, key limes are generally yellow, not green, might want to change the image so it matches the item you claim inspired it. But then again, theyre not easily available here so we can't really blame you for not trying too hard! One last point. In this era of environmental awareness, having a shower hook no-one ever uses is just extra plastic waste. Also, the flip top cap is quite stiff. Great because it doesn't leak and closes securely. Not great for anyone with limited mobility, arthritis and so on and it takes a bit of effort to open and close. In short. It's a shower gel. I'm clean and I smell acceptable. It succeeds on that limited basic. Just ignore the attempted greenwashing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Fragrance! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th August 2019 This is a great shower gel for daily use. It is good value and is a great fragrance to get going in the morning and for those early starts. Also great to use as a bubble bath with a large amount of bubbles produced and no need to use tonnes of the gel. For using on a sponge small amount of product required to use on whole body so overall a value for money product with good results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell and feel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th August 2019 Really love the refreshing aroma and feel of this shower gel against my skins. Helps me feel re-energised and fresh immediately after my morning gym workouts. Also appreciate the added hook that makes it easier to hook to your shower. Definitely would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really great at waking you up 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 I loved the fragrance of this product. It's really invigorating and really does wake you up in the morning. It has a good lather and really made my skin feel fresh and clean. I have already recommended this to my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 Radox is one of my faves to use in bath and shower and this scent does not disappoint me I love this scent it makes me feel clean and fresh after a shower just what I need after long day or Early start to the day I will definitely get this in my next shop [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Energising smell and great value! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 This product is great for everyday use in the shower to help wake you up in the morning. It’s not too zingy just generally really pleasant. It wasn’t very moisturising but I have fairly dry sensitive skin. Would say it’s still a fairly good product for the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I love this radox shower gel it has a really nice fresh fragrance. It lathers really well and a little goes a long way. My skin feels great and the hook on the bottle is really handy for hanging up in the shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy with it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2019 I have tried it and actually used it all because it was such a good feeling using it. It smells very nice, fresh and it has a nice foam even if I use a little bit. Handy packiging as well and I will deffinatelly get back to it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely feel more energised after a shower 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2019 So when I first used this i thought it cant be it must of been a trick played on my mind so I decided to use it for a week before writing this review and being a single mum of 3 I can honestly say this has made me feel alot more energetic in a morning and with it being summer holiday this is exactly what I needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]