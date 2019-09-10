By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Radox Feel Energised Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Energised Shower Gel 250Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Radox Feel Energised Shower Gel has a 100% nature inspired fragrance. Harness the vibrancy of lime and cool mint and feel the city come alive. Summer and excited people spill into sunny streets. The weekend beckons. Feel the buzz. There’s something in the air. A refreshing shower gel with a Keylime and Peppermint fragrance combination, specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed. For best results in the shower, squeeze out the refreshing shower gel, lather on body. Then rinse off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Our foaming shower gel is suitable for daily use. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood. Explore the Radox range of nature inspired products, including a 2 in 1 men's shower gel, lavender shower gel, a pink grapefruit & basil shower gel for women, and more.
  • Radox Feel Energised Shower Gel is an invigorating experience that leaves your skin fresh, clean and delightfully fragrant
  • A refreshing shower gel with a Keylime and Peppermint scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Each of our fragrance combinations is specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed
  • Our shower gel is suitable for daily use, squeeze out and lather on body
  • pH skin neutral shower gel which is suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel that rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Citric acid, Glycerin, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 19140, CI 42090

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh and vibrant.

5 stars

I've been using this shower gel daily and it does exactly what I need. East to lather, a lovely zingy fresh fragrance that helps wake you up, washes off without and residue and isn't at all drying or damaging to the skin. It's advertised as "100% nature inspired fragrance" which when you break it down means precisely nothing, but does get the word nature next to 100% on the front of the bottle, big tick for the marketing team there. It's also advertised as Key Lime. Hint, key limes are generally yellow, not green, might want to change the image so it matches the item you claim inspired it. But then again, theyre not easily available here so we can't really blame you for not trying too hard! One last point. In this era of environmental awareness, having a shower hook no-one ever uses is just extra plastic waste. Also, the flip top cap is quite stiff. Great because it doesn't leak and closes securely. Not great for anyone with limited mobility, arthritis and so on and it takes a bit of effort to open and close. In short. It's a shower gel. I'm clean and I smell acceptable. It succeeds on that limited basic. Just ignore the attempted greenwashing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Fragrance!

4 stars

This is a great shower gel for daily use. It is good value and is a great fragrance to get going in the morning and for those early starts. Also great to use as a bubble bath with a large amount of bubbles produced and no need to use tonnes of the gel. For using on a sponge small amount of product required to use on whole body so overall a value for money product with good results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell and feel

4 stars

Really love the refreshing aroma and feel of this shower gel against my skins. Helps me feel re-energised and fresh immediately after my morning gym workouts. Also appreciate the added hook that makes it easier to hook to your shower. Definitely would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really great at waking you up

5 stars

I loved the fragrance of this product. It's really invigorating and really does wake you up in the morning. It has a good lather and really made my skin feel fresh and clean. I have already recommended this to my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Radox is one of my faves to use in bath and shower and this scent does not disappoint me I love this scent it makes me feel clean and fresh after a shower just what I need after long day or Early start to the day I will definitely get this in my next shop [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Energising smell and great value!

4 stars

This product is great for everyday use in the shower to help wake you up in the morning. It’s not too zingy just generally really pleasant. It wasn’t very moisturising but I have fairly dry sensitive skin. Would say it’s still a fairly good product for the cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

I love this radox shower gel it has a really nice fresh fragrance. It lathers really well and a little goes a long way. My skin feels great and the hook on the bottle is really handy for hanging up in the shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy with it

5 stars

I have tried it and actually used it all because it was such a good feeling using it. It smells very nice, fresh and it has a nice foam even if I use a little bit. Handy packiging as well and I will deffinatelly get back to it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely feel more energised after a shower

4 stars

So when I first used this i thought it cant be it must of been a trick played on my mind so I decided to use it for a week before writing this review and being a single mum of 3 I can honestly say this has made me feel alot more energetic in a morning and with it being summer holiday this is exactly what I needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sunshine in a bottle

5 stars

What a great shower gel, it's smells so good, summer in a bottle, reminds me of holidays and cocktails, my absolute favourite shower gel, makes showering feel like your on your holidays, it makes me feel so fresh and invigorating and smells lovely on my skin too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here