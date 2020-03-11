Sanex Zero% Normal Skin Foam Bath 500Ml

Excellent bath foam 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 21st July 2017 Most bath foams are heavily perfumed, and some leave skin feeling "oily". This is neither - it does what it says - zero% perfume (which as a guy I am very thankful for!), and no oily/greasy feeling afterwards. It also doesn't leave a film in the bath, making cleaning the bath afterwards so much easier. Soft water makes it even more bubbly. Definitely a must have - it's on my shopping list permanently!

Not for me 3 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 10th July 2017 Being a psoarisis sufferer & detesting the various lotions & potions that are available to put in one's bath, I am always on the look out for products that will be kind to my skin. Unfortunately I just didn't like this Sanex bath foam. It hardly 'foamed' & to be quite honest, it didn't feel as if I had added anything to my bath water. It didn't do my skin any harm but neither did it appear to do it any good. It did not feel moisturised or soft after use. I won't be purchasing this one.

Great everyday product 4 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 1st July 2017 This product is great, it foams quickly and does not have a strong scent which is great. Leaves skin feeling fresh and ideal for everyday use.

Foamy Sanex 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 22nd June 2017 This product is in a good shaped "bottle" to grip and easy to use lid. Sits nicely on the shelf when in use and has a good centre of gravity, that is not likely to fall over as some cleaners do. The bath foam lives up to the name as it really does foam on the skin and leaves it feeling smooth after use. The fragrance is unusual, but not unpleasant, and has no lingering aroma. All in all a very good product.

Nice product 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 20th June 2017 The gel itself is not too thick and it lathers up easily , the fragrance is not at all strong and has a fresh smell , it can be used sparingly and as it is a large bottle it will last a long time .

Surprised 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 20th June 2017 I thought this would be non frangrenced for some reason, so was impressed with the light fresh scent. It cleans well and leaves your skin soft.

I still don't know what parabens are. 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 19th June 2017 Parabens? What are they? I didn't Google it, but I'm sure it's a good thing that there's none in this product. Anyway, the bath foam is great. I've not bathed in it myself yet, but the kids love it. There is a light scent, but not much, and the foam is very thick and perfect for making Santa beards or unicorn horns which is an important consideration when it comes to bath-time. It cleans fine too, leaves the skin soft and has had no ill-effects on the kids skin. All in all a great product.

subtle fresh product 4 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 19th June 2017 This does have a scent but is quite subtle and "clean". not overpowering. Lathers up well and bubbles last for decent time.

Great for sensitive skin 4 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 19th June 2017 This product is very good for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies as it does not contain irritants. Made a good lather and left you feeling refreshed and clean. Definitely need to moisturise afterwards though if you have very dry skin.