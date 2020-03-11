By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sanex Zero% Normal Skin Foam Bath 500Ml

4.5(31)Write a review
Sanex Zero% Normal Skin Foam Bath 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Zero% foam bath contains minimal ingredients for clean and moisturised skin. It keeps skin healthy whilst respecting the environment.
  • At Sanex we formulate our products to help to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. All our fragrances are updated regularly, avoiding where possible the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU Cosmetic Regulation 1223/2009. That is why you won't find any of them in the below ingredient list.
  • 0% colourants and soap
  • With minimal ingredients
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol

Produce of

Made in EU

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent bath foam

5 stars

Most bath foams are heavily perfumed, and some leave skin feeling "oily". This is neither - it does what it says - zero% perfume (which as a guy I am very thankful for!), and no oily/greasy feeling afterwards. It also doesn't leave a film in the bath, making cleaning the bath afterwards so much easier. Soft water makes it even more bubbly. Definitely a must have - it's on my shopping list permanently!

Not for me

3 stars

Being a psoarisis sufferer & detesting the various lotions & potions that are available to put in one's bath, I am always on the look out for products that will be kind to my skin. Unfortunately I just didn't like this Sanex bath foam. It hardly 'foamed' & to be quite honest, it didn't feel as if I had added anything to my bath water. It didn't do my skin any harm but neither did it appear to do it any good. It did not feel moisturised or soft after use. I won't be purchasing this one.

Great everyday product

4 stars

This product is great, it foams quickly and does not have a strong scent which is great. Leaves skin feeling fresh and ideal for everyday use.

Foamy Sanex

5 stars

This product is in a good shaped "bottle" to grip and easy to use lid. Sits nicely on the shelf when in use and has a good centre of gravity, that is not likely to fall over as some cleaners do. The bath foam lives up to the name as it really does foam on the skin and leaves it feeling smooth after use. The fragrance is unusual, but not unpleasant, and has no lingering aroma. All in all a very good product.

Nice product

5 stars

The gel itself is not too thick and it lathers up easily , the fragrance is not at all strong and has a fresh smell , it can be used sparingly and as it is a large bottle it will last a long time .

Surprised

5 stars

I thought this would be non frangrenced for some reason, so was impressed with the light fresh scent. It cleans well and leaves your skin soft.

I still don't know what parabens are.

5 stars

Parabens? What are they? I didn't Google it, but I'm sure it's a good thing that there's none in this product. Anyway, the bath foam is great. I've not bathed in it myself yet, but the kids love it. There is a light scent, but not much, and the foam is very thick and perfect for making Santa beards or unicorn horns which is an important consideration when it comes to bath-time. It cleans fine too, leaves the skin soft and has had no ill-effects on the kids skin. All in all a great product.

subtle fresh product

4 stars

This does have a scent but is quite subtle and "clean". not overpowering. Lathers up well and bubbles last for decent time.

Great for sensitive skin

4 stars

This product is very good for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies as it does not contain irritants. Made a good lather and left you feeling refreshed and clean. Definitely need to moisturise afterwards though if you have very dry skin.

Soak your cares away

5 stars

What a lovely product. As well as being eco friendly which we should all look out for this product made a really relaxing bath. The bubbles remained throughout even though we have hard water.The fresh smell was delightful ...and no perfumes or colourants involved.Perfect for children too. I felt so clean and refreshed. My skin felt nourished too. I will certainly be using this product from now on. Well done Sanex !

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sanex Dermo Moisturising Bath Foam 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Sanex Zero Sensitive Skin Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Sanex Zero Dry Skin Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 5 Pack

£ 1.35
£0.27/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here