Harringtons Turkey & Rice Dry Puppy Food 2Kg

My Pomeranian Lily is quite picky but cleared the bowl and licked it clean. The small kibble is perfect for smaller breeds and young puppies. I’m giving 4 stars as the meat component is only 26% and I’d like that to be higher but Lily certainly didn’t mind. The price is very reasonable and is reflective of the meat content as I usually pay at least double for 60% meat content. This dog food includes prebiotic and yukka which I look for in a dog food as it’s good for digestion and health.
Brought this for my older dog as he likes the smaller kibbles. This went down a treat. He got so excited to try it and ate every bit. Would definitely recommend
My dog loves Harrington’s food . Trying her on all see what’s her fave
My puppy loved this food so much. Emptied his bowl in seconds!!! :) Looks like puppy was really enjoying it.
Our puppy is regularly fed on complete dry dog food and so we tried her on this Harringtons Puppy dry food with turkey! Well results speak for themselves or rather clean bowls do! Quite a fussy eater but she enjoyed it! will buy again
Reasonably priced and doesn't make my dogs stomach sensitive
Great food for my puppy. He absolutely loves it. Would definitely recommend to others.
Tried this with my dog even though she is just a bit older than a puppy. She loved this food and wolfed it down quicker than her normal food. It is good value too and will be buying this again for her. One happy dog!
My puppy adored this food! Great quality and good value for money. Would highly recommend
Good quality. Dogs are the food with no complaints. Good value product