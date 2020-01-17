By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Turkey & Rice Dry Puppy Food 2Kg

4.5(21)Write a review
image 1 of Harringtons Turkey & Rice Dry Puppy Food 2Kg
£ 3.95
£1.98/kg

Product Description

  • Caring for the Environment
  • As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
  • Discover our full range of products at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Join the conversation, share your stories and more...
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Rich in turkey & rice, puppy complete, for puppies to be fed from weaning onwards
  • Meat ingredients #1: Meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
  • The Natural Choice
  • A Harringtons puppy is naturally happy and healthy puppy
  • Our puppy food has loads of natural ingredients that are carefully balanced to meet the needs of growing puppies, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • Recipe: 26g Turkey* in every 100g kibble, rich in Rice
  • *6.5% dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g kibble.
  • Meat ingredients #1
  • All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Turkey, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
  • Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
  • Yucca to help reduce unpleasant odours from flatulence
  • No nasties, soya and dairy
  • Pack size: 2KG
  Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system

Information

Ingredients

26% Turkey and Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Turkey*), Rice (20%), Maize, Maize Protein, Oats, Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Beet Pulp, Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g Kibble

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Calories per 100g = 374 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • For puppies from 3 weeks onwards. The recommended daily servings are a guide only, how much you feed will depend on the breed, age and activity level of your puppy. Introduce this food gradually and soak in a little warm water if necessary. We recommend feeding in several small meals throughout the day and if possible feed to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh drinking water is always available.
  • Expected Adult Body Weight
  • 3kg: 50-100g
  • 5kg: 100-200g
  • 10kg: 200-400g
  • 20kg: 400-600g
  • 40kg+: 600g+

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein28%
Fat Content12%
Crude Fibre2.5%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 62.1%
Omega 30.3%
Vitamin A15,000 iu
Vitamin D31500 iu
Vitamin E100mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)40 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (Per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidant (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)-

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My picky Pomeranian Lily, licked the bowl clean

4 stars

My Pomeranian Lily is quite picky but cleared the bowl and licked it clean. The small kibble is perfect for smaller breeds and young puppies. I’m giving 4 stars as the meat component is only 26% and I’d like that to be higher but Lily certainly didn’t mind. The price is very reasonable and is reflective of the meat content as I usually pay at least double for 60% meat content. This dog food includes prebiotic and yukka which I look for in a dog food as it’s good for digestion and health.

Ate it all up

5 stars

Brought this for my older dog as he likes the smaller kibbles. This went down a treat. He got so excited to try it and ate every bit. Would definitely recommend

Love it

5 stars

My dog loves Harrington’s food . Trying her on all see what’s her fave

Great dry puppy's food

5 stars

My puppy loved this food so much. Emptied his bowl in seconds!!! :) Looks like puppy was really enjoying it.

Harringtons Puppy Food

5 stars

Our puppy is regularly fed on complete dry dog food and so we tried her on this Harringtons Puppy dry food with turkey! Well results speak for themselves or rather clean bowls do! Quite a fussy eater but she enjoyed it! will buy again

Reasonably priced and doesn't make my dogs stomach

4 stars

Reasonably priced and doesn't make my dogs stomach sensitive

My puppy loves it!

5 stars

Great food for my puppy. He absolutely loves it. Would definitely recommend to others.

Tried this with my dog even though she is just a b

5 stars

Tried this with my dog even though she is just a bit older than a puppy. She loved this food and wolfed it down quicker than her normal food. It is good value too and will be buying this again for her. One happy dog!

Dog loved it!!!

4 stars

My puppy adored this food! Great quality and good value for money. Would highly recommend

Good product

5 stars

Good quality. Dogs are the food with no complaints. Good value product

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

