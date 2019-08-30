By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Herrings Tomato 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Herrings Tomato 160G
£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Herring Fillets in Tomato Sauce
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857. That's why our great tasting oil rich fish is the finest the oceans have to offer. Full of flavour and an excellent source of Omega 3.
  • Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 2.7g of omega 3
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Herring Fillets (60%), Concentrated Tomato Puree (16%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Colour: Paprika Extract, Natural Flavouring (contains Mustard, Celery)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Fish, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before : See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold. To heat either remove from the can and microwave in a suitable container to manufacturer's instructions or heat in the can by immersing the unopened can in boiling water, simmering for 7 minutes, placing the can in cold water for 10 seconds then covering with a cloth when lifting the ring pull tab.

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDrained Product Per 100g
Energy779 kJ
-187 Kcal
Fat12.8g
(of which saturates)2.7g
(of which polyunsaturates)4.3g
Carbohydrate 5.1g
(of which sugars) 4.4g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 1.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

John West Kippers In Oil 160G

£ 1.50
£1.31/100g

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 0.65
£0.52/100g

John West Boneless Sardines Tomato Sauce 95G

£ 1.20
£1.27/100g

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel Spicy Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here