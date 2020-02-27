By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss For Men 3 In 1 Hygienic Trim 7180U Blue
£ 10.00
  • BaByliss® mini hair trimmer with vertical and rotary shaving heads
  • 5-position comb guide
  • Battery-operated for cordless use
  • The BaByliss for Men 3 in 1 Mini Trim has 2 interchangeable headsand is ideal for safe and gentle trimming of unwanted nose and earhair, neatening eyebrows and moustaches and edging and shapingsideburns and neckline. Battery operated for convenient cordless use.

Cheap, cheerful and does the job!

I didn't want to fork out a fortune on something I wasn't going to use regularly and for this price this is an excellent little shaver and groomer. Quite versatile and does the job. If you want better quality you'll have to spend more!

Great product

I bought this a month ago, does exactly as needed, light, easy to guide and really sharp. Attachments change easy excellent product for the price

Not what I wanted

The device does not stand up properly and the hair trimmer is awkwardly positioned. The extender comb is cheap and difficult to clip on. Not a successful purchase,!

All in one

Bought this for a gift for xmas.So far it is working well

Great gift!

I bought this as a Christmas gift and it’s great! Very compact and a good buy.

Mr

Shoddy product bought to replace a trimmer purchased at the pound shop! Unfortunately the pound shop no longer stock this item! Not worth the money.

Babyliss

The small shaving head works well for grooming beards and eyebrows but the nose trimmer is a useless design

Really good

I bought this a couple of weeks ago and am so happy with it. Because it was a present for my husband. He loved it

Disappointing

I found the ear/nasal trimmer is next to useless as its circular you have to get the hair in exactly the right place to cut it. The eyebrow trimmer works ok

BaByliss

I have been looking for a new one for a while worth it

