Babyliss For Men 3 In 1 Hygienic Trim 7180U Blue

Cheap, cheerful and does the job!
I didn't want to fork out a fortune on something I wasn't going to use regularly and for this price this is an excellent little shaver and groomer. Quite versatile and does the job. If you want better quality you'll have to spend more!
Great product
I bought this a month ago, does exactly as needed, light, easy to guide and really sharp. Attachments change easy excellent product for the price
Not what I wanted
The device does not stand up properly and the hair trimmer is awkwardly positioned. The extender comb is cheap and difficult to clip on. Not a successful purchase,!
All in one
Bought this for a gift for xmas.So far it is working well
Great gift!
I bought this as a Christmas gift and it’s great! Very compact and a good buy.
Mr
Shoddy product bought to replace a trimmer purchased at the pound shop! Unfortunately the pound shop no longer stock this item! Not worth the money.
Babyliss
The small shaving head works well for grooming beards and eyebrows but the nose trimmer is a useless design
Really good
I bought this a couple of weeks ago and am so happy with it. Because it was a present for my husband. He loved it
Disappointing
I found the ear/nasal trimmer is next to useless as its circular you have to get the hair in exactly the right place to cut it. The eyebrow trimmer works ok
BaByliss
I have been looking for a new one for a while worth it