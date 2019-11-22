Walls 12 Thick Pork Sausages 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Best cooked from frozen. If thawed, cook within 12 hrs of removal from freezer.

Do not refreeze once defrosted.

For best results, grill or fry these wall's sausages.

Remove all packaging.

Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.



Grill

Instructions: Set tray on low shelf. Grill for 15 - 20 minutes on a medium heat, turning frequently.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 25 - 30 minutes, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Add a little oil to the pan and fry gently for approximately 15 minutes, turning frequently.

