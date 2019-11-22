By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walls 12 Thick Pork Sausages 500G

Walls 12 Thick Pork Sausages 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per Serving (34g) contains
  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Freshly Frozen Pork Sausages
  • "At Wall's we've been putting British food on the map since the first day Thomas Wall opened his St. James market stall in 1786.
  • We're extremely proud of our succulent pork sausages which have had pride of place on the nation's plates including 5 Royal households for generations.
  • These tasty crowd-pleasers have been inspired by Thomas Wall's expertise as a master butcher which made him the talk of London all those years ago. We hope you enjoy our sausages and...tip our bowler hats to you for choosing Wall's!"
  • Thomas Wall
  • 12^ Thick pork sausages
  • ^Approximately 12 frozen thick Wall's pork sausages.
  • Enjoyed by Britain for over 230 years
  • Cook from frozen
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (61%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Pork Fat, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Vegetable Protein (Soya), Ingredients less the 2%: Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate, Onion Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Vitamin C & E, Herb Extracts, Colour: Cochineal, Casings made from Beef Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood freezer **** Until best before Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** Until best before ** 1 month * 1 week Best before end see above

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Best cooked from frozen. If thawed, cook within 12 hrs of removal from freezer.
Do not refreeze once defrosted.
For best results, grill or fry these wall's sausages.
Remove all packaging.
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.

Grill
Instructions: Set tray on low shelf. Grill for 15 - 20 minutes on a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 25 - 30 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add a little oil to the pan and fry gently for approximately 15 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Our products are made in the UK with meat from Great Britain and the EU.

Number of uses

This pack contains Approximately 12 servings

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • Any queries please contact us at:
  • Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Or freephone us at: 0800783 4321

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Grilled ContainsPer (34g) serving%RI* per sausages% RI* for an average adult
Energy 1111kJ378kJ5%8400kJ
-268kcal91kcal5%2000kcal
Fat 18g6.2g9%70g
of which saturates 7.7g2.6g13%20g
Carbohydrate 12g4.0g
of which sugars 1.3g0.4g<1%90g
Protein 13g4.5g
Salt 1.8g0.6g10%6.0g
*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains Approximately 12 servings----

Safety information

ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really good

5 stars

Really good especially grilled with extra virgin olive oil.

Love Walls sausages they are the best.

5 stars

Love Walls sausages they are the best.

