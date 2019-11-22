Walls 12 Thick Pork Sausages 500G

Really good
Really good especially grilled with extra virgin olive oil.
Love Walls sausages they are the best.
Love Walls sausages they are the best.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ
Pork (61%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Pork Fat, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Vegetable Protein (Soya), Ingredients less the 2%: Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate, Onion Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Vitamin C & E, Herb Extracts, Colour: Cochineal, Casings made from Beef Collagen
Keep frozenFood freezer **** Until best before Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** Until best before ** 1 month * 1 week Best before end see above
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Best cooked from frozen. If thawed, cook within 12 hrs of removal from freezer.
Do not refreeze once defrosted.
For best results, grill or fry these wall's sausages.
Remove all packaging.
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.
Grill
Instructions: Set tray on low shelf. Grill for 15 - 20 minutes on a medium heat, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 25 - 30 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add a little oil to the pan and fry gently for approximately 15 minutes, turning frequently.
Our products are made in the UK with meat from Great Britain and the EU.
This pack contains Approximately 12 servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g Grilled Contains
|Per (34g) serving
|%RI* per sausages
|% RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1111kJ
|378kJ
|5%
|8400kJ
|-
|268kcal
|91kcal
|5%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|18g
|6.2g
|9%
|70g
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|2.6g
|13%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|4.0g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.4g
|<1%
|90g
|Protein
|13g
|4.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.6g
|10%
|6.0g
|*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains Approximately 12 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019