Smirnoff Ice 10X275ml
Offer
Product Description
- Vodka Mixed Drink Made with Smirnoff® Vodka, Sugar and Sweeteners with the Classic Taste of Lemon
- Refreshing taste
- Pack size: 2750ml
Information
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
4% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place and away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Top
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Drink ice cold
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- The Smirnoff Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- The Smirnoff Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
- Consumer Careline: 08456014558
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 275ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019