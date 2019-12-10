By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Ice 10X275ml

Smirnoff Ice 10X275ml
£ 10.00
£3.64/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vodka Mixed Drink Made with Smirnoff® Vodka, Sugar and Sweeteners with the Classic Taste of Lemon
  • Refreshing taste
  • Pack size: 2750ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1

ABV

4% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place and away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Top

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink ice cold

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  • Consumer Careline: 08456014558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 275ml ℮

