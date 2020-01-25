By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf Tropical Lily 25 Wash 875Ml

4.5(80)Write a review
image 1 of Surf Tropical Lily 25 Wash 875Ml
£ 3.00
£3.43/litre
  • Surf Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang is a gorgeous bouquet of two of nature's most exotic and enticing flowers. Feminine and strong, the lily's honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. The Ylang-Ylang flower's sweet aroma seduces the senses and soothes the spirit. Its sensual fragrance is said to re-connect mind and body, creating feelings of euphoria. Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang with its exotic fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Surf liquid is suitable for cold washes. It delivers excellent fragrance and brilliant cleaning, and can also be used for pretreating. To use Surf liquid effectively, pour into the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 35 ml of Surf liquid for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 52 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water.
  • Surf Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang Washing Liquid gives burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
  • Laundry liquid with an exotic blend of Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang to give your clothes an uplifting burst of fragrance released throughout the day
  • With an improved cleaning formula, Surf liquid gives beautifully clean laundry every time
  • Surf Tropical Lily Washing Liquid with a concentrated formula to last even longer
  • Feminine and strong, the lily's honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world
  • The Ylang-Ylang's sweet aroma found in our bio washing liquid seduces the senses and soothes the spirit, and is said to re-connect the mind and body
  • Pack size: 875ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic surfactants. <5% Non-ionic surfactants, Soap, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Phosphonates, Optical brighteners, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzisothiazolinone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Enzymes, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Fabric care check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour - fastness before pre-treating with neat liquids. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk or wool. For handwash dilute 17ml detergent in 5l of water. For heavy soling wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps use a non-delicate cycle for best results

Warnings

  • Warning: causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue Rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get Medical Advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local and national regulations

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

875 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

80 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great smell

5 stars

Really love this laundry detergent it smells absolutely amazing and it has left my clothes smelling amazing and feeling soft I carnt wait to try the other ones in this range the scent on your clothes lasts a while I can smell it all day wearing the clothes washed with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I love using the surf liquid. I usually use powder, but feel the liquid makes my clothes smell so much more nicer, and stronger! I love how they smell and how when I take my clothes off, I can still smell the surf on them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smelling laundry

5 stars

I love the smell of this detergent, my washing comes out clean and smelling so fresh! Condensed, so the bottle takes up little of my precious cupboard space. Does what it's supposed to do, can't fault it. Will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Surf Tropical Lily is the full package, it smells amazing - both as it comes out of the bottle and on the washing once it comes out of the machine. In terms of washing it's great, the washing came out clean, stain free and smelling amazing. It dried well and the aroma stayed around even after drying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely love this liquid detergent. It's smells amazing and you only need to use a little amount. With every single wash the clothes smell so fresh and are completely clean even on a cool temperature. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fragrance.

4 stars

Overall happy with this product. Very concentrated so you don't need alot in a normal wash. Smell was abit overpowering if you used too much! Would have liked a better cap to put detergent in but very happy to see both cap and bottle are recyclable! Gives a nice clean fresh wash. Would happily use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing fragrance

5 stars

Wow, I can't believe I've never tried this scent before. From the moment you open the washing machine to the minute you put the clothes on the beautiful fragrance is apparent. Fresh but not overly clinical it is definitely one to try if you haven't before. As you would expect of course clothing is cleaned thoroughly and effectively. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't need as much!

5 stars

The first time I used Surf Tropical Lily i put in the normal amount that I put in when i used my other fabric conditioner and the clothes came out the smelling like a meadow....so beautiful but very overpowering. The whole house smelt lovely for days. The second time I used it I put in less thdn half of the measuring cup and the clothes came out smelling absolutely amazing. The bedding stayed smelling fresh until i changed it a week later. It keeps the clothes smelling fresh and soft long after they have come out of the washing machine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

5 stars

This does the job and leaves my clothes fresh, clean and smelling amazing! Packaging nice and bright and attractive - handy lid doubles up as a measuring device for the liquid. So much easier than powder! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vibrant scent

4 stars

I have used this for a number of washes now and every time my clothes have come out smelling lovely. The tropical scent is vibrant and fresh without being overpowering. It is a little more floral than I would usually use, but that is to be expected with the Tropical Lily scent. It seems to do a good job of removing stains at a low temperature too which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

