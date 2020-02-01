By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf 5 Herbal Extract Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml

5(53)Write a review
image 1 of Surf 5 Herbal Extract Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml
£ 3.00
£3.43/litre
  • Surf Herbal Extracts Liquid Washing Detergent is enriched with the perfect combination of herbal notes that will soothe your senses and leave your clothes with a lovely, fresh fragrance. Thanks to a carefully selected blend of fresh herbal scents, this laundry detergent will fill your wardrobe with bursts of long-lasting, invigorating fragrances. Let Surf's laundry range bring you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry will stay fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Our Herbal Extracts detergent, with its soothing fragrance, is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf liquid is also suitable for cold washes. It delivers excellent fragrance and brilliant cleaning. Our bottle is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed. To use Surf liquid effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place this in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 35 ml Surf liquid for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 52 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water.
  • Surf Herbal Extracts Liquid Washing Detergent provides brilliantly clean laundry every time
  • Enjoy fresh laundry with burst after burst of soothing, herbal fragrance released throughout the day
  • Ensure your clothes stay fresh and clean with our fragrant liquid detergent
  • Surf laundry liquid is suitable for washing both colours and whites
  • This super concentrated liquid detergent has been approved by The Good Housekeeping Institute
  • Surf Herbal Extracts Liquid Washing Detergent is also available in washing capsules and powder
  • Pack size: 875ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Fabic carecheck care labels first.Wash dark colours separately.Check colour - fastness before pre-treating with neat liquids.Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C.Do not use on silk or wool.For handwash dilute 17ml detergent in 5l of water.For heavy soling wash on a high temperature.When washing at low temps use a non-delicate cycle for best results

Warnings

  • Warning: causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue Rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get Medical Advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local and national regulations

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

875 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

53 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely fresh smell

4 stars

This is the first time I’ve tried a new laundry liquid and I’m converted! It Has a lovely fresh smell. The scent is really nice and not too strong. Only problem is I got a too small bottle and now I want more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh smell!

4 stars

First time I’ve tried a new laundry liquid and I’m converted! I really like this fresh smell, very refreshing! It doesn’t too smell too strong. Only problem is I got a too small bottle, I want more now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell

4 stars

I like this, the scent is gorgeous and really lingers. It’s great to use for a quick wash and to use on clothes which aren’t too dirty. I wouldn’t recommend using this on children’s clothes with food, grass stains etc as it doesn’t quite get out the whole stain Even on freshly stained clothes which have been put strait into the washing machine. I do really love the smell it left on my bedding though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

I love this scent! Lasts ages and fills my home when im drying on my radiators. Can smell it on my clothes too when i put them on. Washes really well and you only need a little bit, the bottle is still quarter full & i do a wash every day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I really love Surf Herbal Extracts. The smell is gorgeous and very long lasting on your clothes. In the past I have always used a fabric conditioner in my wash to add a nice lasting scent but with this product I have found that there is no need because it smells lovely and fresh and actually leaves the clothes feeling nice and soft as well. It cleans well, I have not tried it on any tough stains but for every day washing this is perfect and I will be getting it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

5 stars

This washing liquid comes in a great shaped bottle which takes up little space in your cupboard. It cleans very well Not only does it wash brilliantly the scent is gorgeous which really lasts. I would definitely recommend this for a powerful clean but kind on skin and a beautiful fresh smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic

5 stars

The Surf - Surf 5 Herbal Extract Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml is my classic, go to washing liquid. It does its job, washes and smells lovely after! Would always repurchase as it lives up to its expectations [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

We always buy surf but have only recently discovered this scent and it is our new favourite. The washing is cery clean and fresh with the recommended dose and smells lovely. I wish we could buy a separate conditioner in this fragrance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels good and smells good!

4 stars

My family has quite sensitive skin so I am always hesitant to try new washing liquids, but I didn't have to worry as this made our clothes feel soft and no irritations. The 25 wash guidance is right and although the smell was quite strong it was very pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so nice

5 stars

This washing liquid smells amazing. We usually use surf but have only just discovered this one and it smells amazing. The clothes have come out clean every wash and it is very good value. This is my new favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

