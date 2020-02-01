Surf 5 Herbal Extract Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml

Lovely fresh smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st February 2020 This is the first time I’ve tried a new laundry liquid and I’m converted! It Has a lovely fresh smell. The scent is really nice and not too strong. Only problem is I got a too small bottle and now I want more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 I like this, the scent is gorgeous and really lingers. It’s great to use for a quick wash and to use on clothes which aren’t too dirty. I wouldn’t recommend using this on children’s clothes with food, grass stains etc as it doesn’t quite get out the whole stain Even on freshly stained clothes which have been put strait into the washing machine. I do really love the smell it left on my bedding though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 I love this scent! Lasts ages and fills my home when im drying on my radiators. Can smell it on my clothes too when i put them on. Washes really well and you only need a little bit, the bottle is still quarter full & i do a wash every day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th January 2020 I really love Surf Herbal Extracts. The smell is gorgeous and very long lasting on your clothes. In the past I have always used a fabric conditioner in my wash to add a nice lasting scent but with this product I have found that there is no need because it smells lovely and fresh and actually leaves the clothes feeling nice and soft as well. It cleans well, I have not tried it on any tough stains but for every day washing this is perfect and I will be getting it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2020 This washing liquid comes in a great shaped bottle which takes up little space in your cupboard. It cleans very well Not only does it wash brilliantly the scent is gorgeous which really lasts. I would definitely recommend this for a powerful clean but kind on skin and a beautiful fresh smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2020 The Surf - Surf 5 Herbal Extract Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml is my classic, go to washing liquid. It does its job, washes and smells lovely after! Would always repurchase as it lives up to its expectations [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 We always buy surf but have only recently discovered this scent and it is our new favourite. The washing is cery clean and fresh with the recommended dose and smells lovely. I wish we could buy a separate conditioner in this fragrance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels good and smells good! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 My family has quite sensitive skin so I am always hesitant to try new washing liquids, but I didn't have to worry as this made our clothes feel soft and no irritations. The 25 wash guidance is right and although the smell was quite strong it was very pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]