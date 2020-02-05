Tesco Small Beef Silverside Roast Joint 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Caution

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.



Oven cook

Instructions: Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-40 mins

Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for 6 minutes per 100g. A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 10 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Tip

Cook on a tray of roasting vegetables and herbs for extra flavour, use to make a tasty gravy at the end of cooking.

