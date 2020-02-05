By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Small Beef Silverside Roast Joint 500G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Small Beef Silverside Roast Joint 500G
Per 250g
  • Energy2236kJ 537kcal
    27%
  • Fat37.0g
    53%
  • Saturates14.8g
    74%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Beef roasting joint.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Matured for 21 days for a richer flavour
  • From trusted farms
  • Matured for 21 days for a richer flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-40 mins
Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for 6 minutes per 100g. A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 10 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 5 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.
Tip
Cook on a tray of roasting vegetables and herbs for extra flavour, use to make a tasty gravy at the end of cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: Security Protected

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy894kJ / 215kcal2236kJ / 537kcal
Fat14.8g37.0g
Saturates5.9g14.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.4g51.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT: Security Protected

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Why has this been removed from choice

5 stars

Why has this been removed from choice

waste of money had to bin.due to tough & inedible

1 stars

cooked as directed but was extremely difficult to carve and completely inedible due to toughness of the meat..

Sin-eeeeew!

1 stars

Absolute waste of money. Cooked according to instructions. The beef was full of sinew - we couldn’t even cut it with a knife. Gave up even with a steak knife. It was as if there was plastic layers of thread throughout the meat. It was impossible to eat so it went straight in the bin. I shall be writing to Tesco to complain

FANTASTIC

5 stars

I have ordered this for many weeks now and it is absolutely beautiful, the quality is excellent and the taste beautiful, my favourite roast

Awful

1 stars

Horrendous. Riddled with blood capillaries and tough as old boots. Followed instructions to the letter within a high end oven. Avoid

