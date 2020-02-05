Tesco Small Beef Silverside Roast Joint 500G

Why has this been removed from choice
waste of money had to bin.due to tough & inedible
cooked as directed but was extremely difficult to carve and completely inedible due to toughness of the meat..
Sin-eeeeew!
Absolute waste of money. Cooked according to instructions. The beef was full of sinew - we couldn’t even cut it with a knife. Gave up even with a steak knife. It was as if there was plastic layers of thread throughout the meat. It was impossible to eat so it went straight in the bin. I shall be writing to Tesco to complain
FANTASTIC
I have ordered this for many weeks now and it is absolutely beautiful, the quality is excellent and the taste beautiful, my favourite roast
Awful
Horrendous. Riddled with blood capillaries and tough as old boots. Followed instructions to the letter within a high end oven. Avoid