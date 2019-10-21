Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Beef Chicken & Vegetable 800G

My cat loves it.
I bought this a month ago and my cat loves it so much, he clears his bowl.
My cat is having none of it (salmon and tuna one)
Bought this because I couldn't find her favourite salmon go cat. She turned up her nose at it. In my experience cats do not like complex tastes and textures together. Keep it simple cats are not humans..
My cat wont eat anything else!
I have been buying this since I got it on offer when it first came out. My cat loves it. She has an order in which she eats it with the tender pieces being eaten first. I'm sure if she could talk she would give it 10/10
Cats can’t get enough of it,
Found the senior variety in my local supermarket so thought would try it as I have three cats over the age of seven who love this crunchy and tender variety. Well I thought I had hit the jackpot. So far they have cleared their bowls and are looking round for more. As cats (mine anyway) can be fussy I do inject some wet food as well just to keep their taste buds going but will continue to purchase this on a weekly basis. More flavours please,
My cats favourite
This is the only food my cat will eat, I have tried many different brands and he just spits it out...
Cat loves it!
My cat is 16 years old and only has 2 teeth, these are the perfect cat food for her as she is able to crunch these and eat them without being sick. Thank you!
Maple loves the crunch
I buy these regularly, not only are they budget friendly but Maple loves them. As soon as I put them down you can hear all of the crunching. When we have guest we all stop to laugh because this is all you can hear throughout the house. Well done Purina! We love your stuff!
My cats can't get enough!
Got a small sample of the salmon, tuna and veg one as a freebie with regular pouches and anyone would have thought my four had not been fed for a week! They have pouches several times a day and have always had three flavours of a premium brand of biscuits down all the time. They're not touching any of those biscuits now. Today I bought the chicken, turkey and veg and it's been the same again. Bigger bags please. Now I've got 20kgs+ of the other make that they're not touching!
Special treat
Both my cats love this one as a treat would love to try all the other flavours
my cats loves it!
Thank you very much for the free sample of Crunchy & Tender, my cat loves it, so much so that I had to buy him a big bag to keep him happy!