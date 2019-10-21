By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Beef Chicken & Vegetable 800G

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world. A good diet is essential to nourish your explorer's free natural love of discovery. And you want to ensure your cat enjoys the food he eats.
  • That's why Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender: a 100% complete and balanced, delicious cat food that offers two different textures for your cat's enjoyment at mealtimes.
  • Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender provides your cat with all the essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals he needs to help your little adventurer stay healthy and live a life full of discovery.
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. It's up to us to make sure all cats who eat delicious Go-Cat® get the healthy food they need… That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • Toned muscles and strong bones: Some softer, more tender kibbles that provide extra nutrition to your cat. They are richer in proteins and vitamin D which help maintain muscle tone and strong bones
  • Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • GO-CAT® offers a great range of products to suit every age and lifestyle:
  • Kitten: for healthy growth of kittens
  • Adult: for healthy body condition
  • Senior: tailored nutrition for mature cats
  • Indoor: helps reduce litter odour for indoor cats
  • Crunchy & Tender: two delicious textures of crunchy & softer kibbles
  • Offers two different textures / some softer, more tender kibbles
  • 100% complete & balanced
  • Healthy teeth and gums: Crunchy Kibbles to help maintain healthy teeth and gums
  • No added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (0.6%**), Yeasts, *equivalent to 20% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 4% Beef and min. 4% Chicken, **equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily Feeding
  • Fresh clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy.
  • To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 5050 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:30% (softer kibbles contain 15% more protein than
Fat content:11%
Crude ash:8%
Crude fibres:3%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:12 500
Vit D3:1 000 (softer kibbles contain 15% more Vit. D3 tha
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate145
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.4
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:35
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:15
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:182
Sodium selenite:0.23
Taurine:870
Additives:-
Colourants1 and antioxidants-
1no added artificial colourants-

Safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

My cat loves it.

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and my cat loves it so much, he clears his bowl.

My cat is having none of it (salmon and tuna one)

1 stars

Bought this because I couldn't find her favourite salmon go cat. She turned up her nose at it. In my experience cats do not like complex tastes and textures together. Keep it simple cats are not humans..

My cat wont eat anything else!

5 stars

I have been buying this since I got it on offer when it first came out. My cat loves it. She has an order in which she eats it with the tender pieces being eaten first. I'm sure if she could talk she would give it 10/10

Cats can’t get enough of it,

5 stars

Found the senior variety in my local supermarket so thought would try it as I have three cats over the age of seven who love this crunchy and tender variety. Well I thought I had hit the jackpot. So far they have cleared their bowls and are looking round for more. As cats (mine anyway) can be fussy I do inject some wet food as well just to keep their taste buds going but will continue to purchase this on a weekly basis. More flavours please,

My cats favourite

5 stars

This is the only food my cat will eat, I have tried many different brands and he just spits it out...

Cat loves it!

5 stars

My cat is 16 years old and only has 2 teeth, these are the perfect cat food for her as she is able to crunch these and eat them without being sick. Thank you!

Maple loves the crunch

5 stars

I buy these regularly, not only are they budget friendly but Maple loves them. As soon as I put them down you can hear all of the crunching. When we have guest we all stop to laugh because this is all you can hear throughout the house. Well done Purina! We love your stuff!

My cats can't get enough!

5 stars

Got a small sample of the salmon, tuna and veg one as a freebie with regular pouches and anyone would have thought my four had not been fed for a week! They have pouches several times a day and have always had three flavours of a premium brand of biscuits down all the time. They're not touching any of those biscuits now. Today I bought the chicken, turkey and veg and it's been the same again. Bigger bags please. Now I've got 20kgs+ of the other make that they're not touching!

Special treat

4 stars

Both my cats love this one as a treat would love to try all the other flavours

my cats loves it!

5 stars

Thank you very much for the free sample of Crunchy & Tender, my cat loves it, so much so that I had to buy him a big bag to keep him happy!

1-10 of 27 reviews

