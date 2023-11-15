We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dreamies Cat Treat Biscuits with Tuna 60g

Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
Dreamies cat treats are packed full of things cats love. Share moments with your feline friend with these dual-texture treats with an enticingly crunchy outside and a soft inside. Dreamies with Heavenly Tuna flavour contains vitamins and minerals, at just 2 calories per treat. So go on, give the bag a shake and watch your cat come running!Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside cat treats.Dreamies™ with Heavenly Tuna flavour cat treats contains vitamins and minerals & no artificial flavours.Only 2 kcal in every Dreamies cat treat.Dreamies™ cat treats are available in 8 deliciously tasty flavours: with Chicken, with Beef, with Duck, with Salmon flavour, with Cheese, with Turkey, with Tuna flavour & with Catnip flavour.
The Dreamies brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. Dreamies cat treats are a great way to spark spontaneous fun, playful moments between you and your cat every day.The irresistible, dreamiest combination of taste and texture means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats!
Dreamies™Heavenly Tuna cat treats flavour is available in a convenient resealable bag
Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

