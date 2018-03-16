By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Small Dog 28 Stick

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Small Dog 28 Stick
£ 6.50
£0.23/each

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® Fresh are uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce your dog's tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® Fresh are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar. It also contains a special blend of Green Tea extract and Eucalyptus Oil, which are proven to help freshen your dog's breath.
  • Tasty but low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours. Pedigree® - feed the good in your dog.
  • Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves. Yet 4 out of 5 dogs over the age of 3 years suffer from gum disease, which can slow them down as well as lead to vet's treatment.
  • With the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has developed a range of tasty dog chews that reduce plaque and tartar build-up, helping to lower the risk of gum disease.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • PEDIGREE®. Delicious treats, chews, hearty main meals and complete dry foods for all dogs.
  • DentaStix® Fresh dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
  • The dental chews have a unique blend of Green Tea Extract and Eucalyptus Oil, which are proven to help freshen breath
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® dental sticks are recommended by Vet and developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Tasty pet chews available in single and multipack formats and in different sizes to provide effective oral care for small, medium and large dogs
  • Low in fat, with no added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.2% Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract and 0.03% Eucalyptus Oil), Minerals (including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before date: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 5 kg and 10 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. To maintain quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.7
Fat content:1.3
Inorganic matter:5.4
Crude fibres:0.7
Moisture:16.2
Energy:308 kcal/100g
Vitamin E:1365 mg
Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:830 mg
Chicken flavour:36.3 mg
Additives per kg:-
Colourants-
Nutritional additives:-
Sensory additives:-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Awesome product

5 stars

I an always buying pedigree dog treats for my dog he loves them all the debtastix fresh gravy bones and markies seem to be his favourate

My dog loves them

5 stars

My dog absolutely loves these and they are a great way to train her

