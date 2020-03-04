Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Large Dog 7 Stick

We've tried several other cheaper brands, but thes
We've tried several other cheaper brands, but these are the only ones that our dog likes . We give him 1 a day . He always snatches them and never gets fed up of them reccomended
These are his favourite.
I've been buying this product for ages and my dog looks forward to having one on a daily basis because they're his favourite.
Great features
Brought at the weekend with no regrets definitely will be buying them again
My dogs love these
I buy some of these to try out my dogs go nuts over them