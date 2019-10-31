By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Pork Big Pack Crumbed Ham 400G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco British Pork Big Pack Crumbed Ham 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g
One slice
  • Energy128kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • British Pork Selected prime cuts dry cured for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (98%), Salt, Brown Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Gluten Free Breadcrumbs contains: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (27g)
Energy475kJ / 112kcal128kJ / 30kcal
Fat2.0g0.5g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.3g
Sugars1.2g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.4g6.0g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good buy!

5 stars

I thought this ham was really nice and a good price.

Don't bother - tough and chewy

2 stars

Disappointing. Very tough and chewy with little flavour. Even the urban foxes turned up their noses.

I have been ordering this ham on line but have fou

3 stars

I have been ordering this ham on line but have found the pickers seem to send ham that has a fatty hard middle every time hope this week will not be the same.

A good standby

4 stars

I buy it to last for two weeks as a standby should friends call in

Wheres the medallions of ham etc, now theve gone

1 stars

Wheres the medallions of ham etc, now theve gone

Good Value for Money

5 stars

Nice ham and plenty of it - last's me all week for sandwiches. Also nice as a ham salad.

Good value

5 stars

Tasty and long date so very useful for sandwiches and with a cold buffet.

Quality reduced recently

3 stars

Quality reduced recently

product was very tasteless

1 stars

product was very tasteless

