Tesco British Pork Big Pack Crumbed Ham 400G

Good buy!
I thought this ham was really nice and a good price.
Don't bother - tough and chewy
Disappointing. Very tough and chewy with little flavour. Even the urban foxes turned up their noses.
I have been ordering this ham on line but have fou
I have been ordering this ham on line but have found the pickers seem to send ham that has a fatty hard middle every time hope this week will not be the same.
A good standby
I buy it to last for two weeks as a standby should friends call in
Wheres the medallions of ham etc, now theve gone
Wheres the medallions of ham etc, now theve gone
Good Value for Money
Nice ham and plenty of it - last's me all week for sandwiches. Also nice as a ham salad.
Good value
Tasty and long date so very useful for sandwiches and with a cold buffet.
Quality reduced recently
Quality reduced recently
product was very tasteless
product was very tasteless