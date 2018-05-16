Clif Shot Bloks Mountain Berry Energy Chews 60G

Product Description
- Food Supplement with Carbohydrates
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavour (<1%), Carrot Juice, Blueberry Juice, Potassium Citrate, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Below Barcode.
Produce of
Made in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendations for Use: Up to 12 pieces a day depending on activity. Eat 3 to 6 pieces every hour during activity. Always follow consumption with water.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED DAILY DOSE. FOOD SUPPLEMENTS ARE NOT TO BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR A VARIED DIET. PRODUCT MUST BE STORED OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Importer address
- Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
- Prins Bernhardplein 200,
- 1097 JB Amsterdam,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
- Prins Bernhardplein 200,
- 1097 JB Amsterdam,
- Netherlands.
- www.clifbar.com/europe
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI *
|Per recommended daily dose (12 pieces)
|RI*
|Energy
|1360kJ/320kcal
|1632kJ/384kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|80g
|96g
|of which sugars
|40g
|48g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0,43g
|0,5g
|Potassium
|67mg
|3.35%
|80mg
|4%
|*Reference Intake
Safety information
