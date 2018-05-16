By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clif Shot Bloks Mountain Berry Energy Chews 60G

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Food Supplement with Carbohydrates
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavour (<1%), Carrot Juice, Blueberry Juice, Potassium Citrate, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Below Barcode.

Produce of

Made in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendations for Use: Up to 12 pieces a day depending on activity. Eat 3 to 6 pieces every hour during activity. Always follow consumption with water.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS: DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED DAILY DOSE. FOOD SUPPLEMENTS ARE NOT TO BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR A VARIED DIET. PRODUCT MUST BE STORED OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

Importer address

  • Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
  • Prins Bernhardplein 200,
  • 1097 JB Amsterdam,
  • Netherlands.

Return to

  • Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
  • Prins Bernhardplein 200,
  • 1097 JB Amsterdam,
  • Netherlands.
  • www.clifbar.com/europe

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI *Per recommended daily dose (12 pieces)RI*
Energy 1360kJ/320kcal1632kJ/384kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 80g96g
of which sugars 40g48g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0,43g0,5g
Potassium 67mg3.35%80mg4%
*Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS: DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED DAILY DOSE. FOOD SUPPLEMENTS ARE NOT TO BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR A VARIED DIET. PRODUCT MUST BE STORED OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

