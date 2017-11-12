Lindam Night Light

Peace of mind
I bought this last month for my almost three year old, he suddenly developed a fear of the dark. This little night light is perfect for him as he pretends to read before he goes to sleep, drifting off into a peaceful sleep and not waking until the morning due to the light turning off after 20 minutes. Great purchase, would highly recommend.
Perfect nightlight
My 4 year old daughter loves this, perfect for falling asleep next to & for carrying to the toilet at night.
Great lamp
My grandson 3 loved this and had it in bed every night during his stay
Best nightlight we've had yet!
I bought this a few years ago for my then 7 year old daughter. It's still going strong despite being used every single night sometimes for hours. It's also been knocked to the floor many times, fell down the side of the bed, been slept with under the pillow or blanket numerous times and the only slight damage it has is the printed eyes looking a bit worn off. It's bright enough to see around the room when it's on but dull enough not to keep your child awake. You can carry it with the little handle for nighttime trips to the loo so you don't have to turn on the main light. The batteries last really well too. All in all for the price it's at it's a very good little product. G
Nice little light
Nice little night light. Bit smaller than I expected it to be but had not read dimensions. Little boy likes it.
Reassuring low light for my children at night
I bought two of these around a month ago for my three year old twins. They have always been pretty good sleepers, although recently one of them started to have night terrors. I decided to get one each for my boys (to prevent arguments).... The owl torches have a low light which can be easily turned on by my children at night.. They seem to have done the trick as we are no longer having night terrors.
Lovely night light
I bought this for my 2 yr old so we could stop leaving the landing light on. I thought it was one that would stay on all night until turned off again in the morning. Unfortunately it only stays on for about 10 mins then turns itself off. The button to turn it on is a tiny button on the underside, so difficult for a little one to find in the dark to turn it back on.
Operates as advertised
Bought for a visiting 6 year old. Easy to operate, switches off, can be carried around.
Lovely little nightlight
I bought this for my 3yr old who had begun waking at night scared of shadows. He's able to turn it on himself and when he drops back to sleep it switches off after twenty minutes. It's a gentle soft light to reassure him but not over stimulate him. A great buy!
Timer good idea but light too bright!
We purchased this light as it has a timer and we didn't want the light on the whole night. However as a night light, the light is so bright and kept our toddler awake so we no longer use it. Great idea but would be good if there was an option for the brightness