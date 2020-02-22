Fred&Flo Bath & Room Thermometer

Super 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd February 2020 Shows very well both room and water temperature, very comfortable, good and fun. Report

Hippo bath thermometer 5 stars Review from tesco.com 2nd January 2016 This product is slightly bigger than other thermometers on the market. We use it just for the bath. I like the red flashing led when the bath water is too hot as you can see it through the bubbles. The only thing I find strange is that we have to tap it against our hand to turn it on. Our last thermometer just stayed on permanently .

Good little product! 4 stars Review from tesco.com 3rd December 2015 I bought this in preparation for our new born who is due in a weeks time! I've tested it out and am happy that I will be reassured in regards to the temperature of our bedroom that she will be sleeping in and the same for the temperature of her baths. I was a bit unsure about the fact that it doesn't light up, but at the same time we didn't want something disturbing us and the baby through the night and also it goes off after a certain amount of time to save the power, but a little tap on the hand and it comes back on and quickly adjusts, so this isn't a problem. Am looking forward to getting a lot of use out of this!

Brilliant 2 in 1 thermometer , Great Price! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 12th November 2015 Love , Love , Love it! For only £7 I have a great thermometer that not only reads the room temperature but also reads the bath temp. Compared to other items that are double in price , this item outshines them with the same features and a great nursery friendly design!

Cute, and easy to use. 5 stars Review from tesco.com 4th November 2015 I bought one of these for myself and loved it so much that bought another one for my friend with a new baby. Really cute design and easy to use. Love the feature that it flashes red above 38C letting you know the water is too hot. Much nicer and cheaper alternative to our previous thermometer.

Didn't detect high temp in scalding water 1 stars Review from tesco.com 3rd November 2015 Temp only ranges between 22 degrees and 23 degrees even though other house devices (which are all in sync) say it is way above or below. When testing in bath before used with baby, the temp didn't go over 36 and so no alarm even though temp was scalding. Disappointing.

Good all round 5 stars Review from tesco.com 28th October 2015 I bought this in preporation for my new arrival. It is realy easy to use and looks good in the nursery

Great Wee Thermometer 5 stars Review from tesco.com 23rd October 2015 Bought this a few weeks ago, sturdy, well made and looks quite cool. Is also a very manageable size. Overall, very happy with this purchase.

Perfect for bath time 5 stars Review from tesco.com 18th October 2015 The Hipo thermometer is fun to look at, practical & simple to use. We use it mainly for my son's baths, leaving it in the water to show the changing water temperature. It's also quick to use for the room temperature.