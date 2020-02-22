By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Bath & Room Thermometer

4.5(106)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Loves Baby and Toddler Bath and Room Thermometer
  • Hippo thermometer floats in water so you can easily view the LCD display
  • Stands upright in the nursery to constantly take the room temperature
  • Batteries included
  • High water temperature alarm Floats in water Safe to play with complies with toy standards
  • This friendly hippo bath and room thermometer is a fun addition to bath time and the nursery. At bath time the hippo floats in the water, making it easy to read the temperature of the bath water from the clear LCD display. For comfort and safety, baby's bath water should be at a maximum of 37°c. If the bath water temperature reaches or exceeds 39°C, the light above the display will blink red, warning you that the water is too hot for your baby. In the nursery, the hippo can stand upright; constantly taking the room temperature. The recommended room temperature is 19°C, so monitoring this temperature can help you ensure your baby has the right combination of sleep clothes and bedding to stay comfortable throughout the night. Uses 1 x CR2032 battery (included) WARNING: Adult supervision is required. Store out of sight and reach of children. DO NOT INGEST BATTERY - CHEMICAL BURN HAZARD This product contains a coin/button cell battery. If the coin/button cell battery is swallowed, it can cause severe internal burns in just 2 hours and can lead to death. Keep new and used batteries away from children. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the enclosed user manual carefully before use and keep in a safe place for future reference.

Recycling info

Box. Paper widely recycled Box. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Super

5 stars

Shows very well both room and water temperature, very comfortable, good and fun.

Hippo bath thermometer

5 stars

This product is slightly bigger than other thermometers on the market. We use it just for the bath. I like the red flashing led when the bath water is too hot as you can see it through the bubbles. The only thing I find strange is that we have to tap it against our hand to turn it on. Our last thermometer just stayed on permanently .

Good little product!

4 stars

I bought this in preparation for our new born who is due in a weeks time! I've tested it out and am happy that I will be reassured in regards to the temperature of our bedroom that she will be sleeping in and the same for the temperature of her baths. I was a bit unsure about the fact that it doesn't light up, but at the same time we didn't want something disturbing us and the baby through the night and also it goes off after a certain amount of time to save the power, but a little tap on the hand and it comes back on and quickly adjusts, so this isn't a problem. Am looking forward to getting a lot of use out of this!

Brilliant 2 in 1 thermometer , Great Price!

5 stars

Love , Love , Love it! For only £7 I have a great thermometer that not only reads the room temperature but also reads the bath temp. Compared to other items that are double in price , this item outshines them with the same features and a great nursery friendly design!

Cute, and easy to use.

5 stars

I bought one of these for myself and loved it so much that bought another one for my friend with a new baby. Really cute design and easy to use. Love the feature that it flashes red above 38C letting you know the water is too hot. Much nicer and cheaper alternative to our previous thermometer.

Didn't detect high temp in scalding water

1 stars

Temp only ranges between 22 degrees and 23 degrees even though other house devices (which are all in sync) say it is way above or below. When testing in bath before used with baby, the temp didn't go over 36 and so no alarm even though temp was scalding. Disappointing.

Good all round

5 stars

I bought this in preporation for my new arrival. It is realy easy to use and looks good in the nursery

Great Wee Thermometer

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago, sturdy, well made and looks quite cool. Is also a very manageable size. Overall, very happy with this purchase.

Perfect for bath time

5 stars

The Hipo thermometer is fun to look at, practical & simple to use. We use it mainly for my son's baths, leaving it in the water to show the changing water temperature. It's also quick to use for the room temperature.

Expected better.

3 stars

I expected the thermometer to be always on and lit up, so I can see it in the dark, but it isn't. Having to hit it on your palm for it to come on may be a good battery saving feature, but it is a bit of an annoyance when you have a sleeping baby. Furthermore, the temperature is slow to respond too: when I put it in the bath it was saying 30 degrees and as I gradually added warmer water it quickly shot up to 39/39+ degrees (it doesn't show hotter than that), so I had to add cooler water to it and wait for it to catch up. On the other hand, it is still useful to have and its better than not having one. It seems to be made quite well and it is quite attractive for baby to play with. It is much cheaper than similar thermometers, but it's just a shame that it doesn't stay on lit up. In fact, even having a button to press would be better. For that, the best I can offer is 3 out of 5 stars.

1-10 of 106 reviews

