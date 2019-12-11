By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Mushy Peas Chip Shop 300G

3(2)Write a review
Batchelors Mushy Peas Chip Shop 300G
£ 0.40
£1.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Mushy Chip Shop Processes Peas
  • To see how versatile peas are, go to www.batchelorspeas.co.uk
  • 5 a day portion size 1/3 can.
  • Peas please! Nothing beats the flavour of British peas. We source the very best so they're full of taste. They're great in many recipes but our mushy peas are the perfect partner for fish'n'chips.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Made with pulses
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Processed Peas (95%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (E101, E133)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: It's easy peasy!
It only takes a few minutes to heat me in a pot on the hob. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (1/3 can serving)
Energy 369kJ
-87kcal
Fat 0.4g
(of which saturates)0.2g
Carbohydrate 13.1g
(of which sugars)1.4g
Fibre 3.9g
Protein 5.9g
Salt 0.45g
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Used to be good but the last few tins are just slo

1 stars

Used to be good but the last few tins are just slops, lIke soup.

Lovely peas. Great to go with fish or fish fingers

5 stars

Lovely peas. Great to go with fish or fish fingers

