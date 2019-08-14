By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Calcot Manor Body Souffle Lazy Evening 500Ml

5(6)Write a review
Calcot Manor Body Souffle Lazy Evening 500Ml
£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • The Calm Mind Sweet Fig & Chamomile Deeply Nourishing Body Soufflé
  • Reveal nourished, radiant skin
  • Infused with chamomile, sweet fig & vitamin E
  • 500ml tub

  • The Lazy Evening moisture souffle from Calcot Manor is a skin soothing body cream, infused with chamomile, sweet fig and vitamin E.

    The therapists of Calcot Manor recommend that you apply to cleansed skin daily to nourish and restore its natural glow. For best results, exfoliate weekly using your favourite scrub, prior to use.

    All of their products have been created and tested by their skincare experts.

  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, PEG-100 Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Apply to cleansed skin daily to nourish and restore natural glow. For best results, exfoliate weekly using your favourite scrub.
  • A scented cocoon of skin moisturiser created by our spa therapists.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious Smell

5 stars

I love this product and have been using it for a few years. It smells gorgeous. Only trouble is my branch doesn't sell it anymore.

Smells amazing!

5 stars

This is luxurious and soaks into your skin leaving it silky smooth. But the best thing about this product is the smell. Every time I use it people comment and say I smell amazing. So many people have commented on it I am surprised everyone isn't using it. Highly recommend it.

Awesome

5 stars

I was given this as a gift for doing a favour for a friend and I love it. I have now told my husband where to buy it so hopefully it will be one of my Christmas presents

Bliss in a jar

5 stars

I bought most of the products in this range for Christmas presents but, I couldn't pass up the opportunity of topping up my supply the moisture souffle is bliss in a jar.

Perfect Present

5 stars

Bought this to give as part of a Christmas present. Very well received and has that touch of luxury especially for the offer price.

brilliant

5 stars

Got this for Xmas and what a good present, easily absorbs and leaves skin soft, no more flaky bits!! Smells great too

Usually bought next

Calcot Manor Bath Essence The Lazy Evening 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Calcot Manor Creamy Shower Wash Lazyevening200ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Calcot Manor Dry Body Oil The Lazy Evening 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here