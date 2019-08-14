Calcot Manor Body Souffle Lazy Evening 500Ml

Delicious Smell
I love this product and have been using it for a few years. It smells gorgeous. Only trouble is my branch doesn't sell it anymore.
Smells amazing!
This is luxurious and soaks into your skin leaving it silky smooth. But the best thing about this product is the smell. Every time I use it people comment and say I smell amazing. So many people have commented on it I am surprised everyone isn't using it. Highly recommend it.
Awesome
I was given this as a gift for doing a favour for a friend and I love it. I have now told my husband where to buy it so hopefully it will be one of my Christmas presents
Bliss in a jar
I bought most of the products in this range for Christmas presents but, I couldn't pass up the opportunity of topping up my supply the moisture souffle is bliss in a jar.
Perfect Present
Bought this to give as part of a Christmas present. Very well received and has that touch of luxury especially for the offer price.
brilliant
Got this for Xmas and what a good present, easily absorbs and leaves skin soft, no more flaky bits!! Smells great too