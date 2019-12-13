Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

A refreshing exfoliator
A very fine and grainy scrub, non oily and easily rinses away, refreshing fragrance and a very good scrub, used it on face and body and gives very smooth polished skin.
Must try
Amazing a difference after one use!
Cheaper than anywhere else
So I got a 25ml bottle of Angel for £27 plus a little 5ml handbag size one that would have cost over £50 elsewhere.
Scrubs up well!
Bought as part of Christmas 'stocking' gifts - knew the product and quality of it.
Lovely
Really fresh smell and invigorating scrub nice product
lovely fragrance
I bought this for my wife and she is very pleased, leaves skin feeling very clean and soft
Lovely product
I bought this as a treat for myself. It looks good, feels good and smells fantastic! My skin felt so soft afterwards I would recommend it.