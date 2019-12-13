Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

The Perfect day body scrub from Calcot Manor is a quick and easy everyday polish for radiant skin, infused with papaya, lemon and vitamin E.

The therapists of Calcot Manor recommend that you massage the body scrub in a circular motion onto damp skin, rinse and pat gently with a towel to dry. For more intensive exfoliation, use on dry skin before showering.

All of their products have been created and tested by their skincare experts.