Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • The Calm Mind Papaya & Lemon Revitalising Body Scrub
  • Reveal radiant skin
  • Infused with lemon & vitamin E
  • 200ml tube

  • The Perfect day body scrub from Calcot Manor is a quick and easy everyday polish for radiant skin, infused with papaya, lemon and vitamin E.

    The therapists of Calcot Manor recommend that you massage the body scrub in a circular motion onto damp skin, rinse and pat gently with a towel to dry. For more intensive exfoliation, use on dry skin before showering.

    All of their products have been created and tested by their skincare experts.

  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-20 Stearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Limonene, Propylene Glycol, Triethylene Glycol, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citral, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 77499, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Massage in a circular motion onto damp skin, rinse and pat gently with towel to dry. For more intensive exfoliation use on dry skin before showering.
  • Get that radiant spa skin smoothness with natural jojoba, papaya and lemon extracts.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

A refreshing exfoliator

5 stars

A very fine and grainy scrub, non oily and easily rinses away, refreshing fragrance and a very good scrub, used it on face and body and gives very smooth polished skin.

Must try

5 stars

Amazing a difference after one use!

Cheaper than anywhere else

5 stars

So I got a 25ml bottle of Angel for £27 plus a little 5ml handbag size one that would have cost over £50 elsewhere.

Scrubs up well!

4 stars

Bought as part of Christmas 'stocking' gifts - knew the product and quality of it.

Lovely

5 stars

Really fresh smell and invigorating scrub nice product

lovely fragrance

5 stars

I bought this for my wife and she is very pleased, leaves skin feeling very clean and soft

Lovely product

5 stars

I bought this as a treat for myself. It looks good, feels good and smells fantastic! My skin felt so soft afterwards I would recommend it.

