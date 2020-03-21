Tesco Standard Pate With Salmon 100G

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult cats
- A complete pet food for adult cats. Quality Proteins for growth and muscles development. Complete and Balanced Nutrition. Fortified with Vitamins & Minerals
- Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (52%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals.
Additives: Nutritional additives per kg:
Taurine 300 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1.0 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 100 IU, Vitamin E (all-rac-alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 60 µg.
Technological additives: Preservatives
Analytical constituents: Protein 9.0%, Crude Fibre 0.4%, Fat content 5.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 82.0%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 91.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
Recycling info
Tray. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Crude protein
|9%
|Crude oils and fats
|5.5%
|Crude fibre
|0.4%
|Crude ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Calcium
|3000mg/kg
