Tesco Chicken Cat Food Pate 100G

£ 0.30
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats
  • A complete pet food for adult cats. Quality Proteins for growth and muscles development. Complete and Balanced Nutrition. Fortified with Vitamins & Minerals
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (57% including Chicken 4%), Minerals.

Additives:
Nutritional additives per kg:
Taurine 300 mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 14 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1.0 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 100 IU, Vitamin E (all-rac-alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 60 µg.

Technological additives: Preservatives

Analytical constituents: Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 4.5%, Inorganic matter 2.0%, Moisture 83.0%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 82.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Crude protein9%
Crude oils and fats4.5%
Crude fibre0.4%
Crude ash2%
Moisture83%
Calcium3000mg/kg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tescos brand

5 stars

My cats love Tesco brand😍😺😻

