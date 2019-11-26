Tesco 5 Gingerbread Men Kit 174G
Offer
- Energy710kJ 168kcal8%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars13.8g15%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1820kJ / 432kcal
Product Description
- 5 Gingerbread biscuits with a red coloured icing tube and a sachet each of sugar strands and sugar coated chocolate pieces.
- Decorate your own. Packed with an icing tube and sweets for a personalised treat.
- Decorate your own
- Packed with an icing tube and sweets for a personalised treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Red Coloured Icing(Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar Strands(Sugar, Colours (Curcumin, Copper Chlorophyll Complex, Anthocyanins), Coconut Oil, Water, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Paprika Extract, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax)), Sugar Coated Chocolate Pieces(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Curcumin), Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Glazing Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Stabiliser (Acacia), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk, peanuts, almond and brazil nut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
174g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1820kJ / 432kcal
|710kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|74.6g
|29.1g
|Sugars
|35.3g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.7g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019