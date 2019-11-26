Tesco 5 Gingerbread Men Kit 174G

of the reference intake * Typical values per 100g: Energy 1820kJ / 432kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Red Coloured Icing(Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar Strands(Sugar, Colours (Curcumin, Copper Chlorophyll Complex, Anthocyanins), Coconut Oil, Water, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Paprika Extract, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax)), Sugar Coated Chocolate Pieces(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Curcumin), Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Glazing Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Stabiliser (Acacia), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Ingredient declaration amended maually to match artwork LB 24.04.19.NB Water has moved position in sugar strands declaration but well below the 2% threshold so legality not an issue. Please see email attached 01.05.19.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Red Coloured Icing, Sugar Strands, Sugar Coated Chocolate Pieces, Egg, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate. Red Coloured Icing contains: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid). Sugar Strands contain: Sugar, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyllins, Anthocyanins), Coconut Oil, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Paprika Extract, Water, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Beeswax). Sugar Coated Chocolate Pieces contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Curcumin), Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Stabiliser (Acacia), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate).