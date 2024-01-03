Licensed Mini Memory Game Games & Puzzles

A set of 48 bright and colourful high-quality memory picture cards. Cards feature lots of different images of your favourite Disney Princesses including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Aurora. There are 24 different pairs to match up and collect in this classic game. The game play can be varied to suit different ages and abilities; for younger children use fewer cards, but you’ll be surprised at just how good children are at this game – there is every chance that as their skills develop they will beat you! Each set of the Mini Memory card games contains 48 Cards for a great game of matching pairs or snap! For 2 to 6 players. Perfect games for Children 3 years old and up. Fully complies with all necessary UK and EU testing standards. It also makes a great travel game! Ravensburger are one of the largest board game manufacturers, with millions of games sold worldwide. Our kid’s games make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls. Perfect toys for your child – Games for kids of every age help support a child’s development as they play, building skills such as concentration and creativity.

A Classic Picture Snap Matching Pairs Game. A perfect Disney Princess toy Each set of the Mini Memory card games contains 48 Cards for a great game of matching pairs or snap! For 2 to 6 players. Perfect games for Children 3 years old and up. It also makes a great travel game! Ravensburger are one of the largest board game manufacturers, with millions of games sold worldwide. Our kid’s games make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls.

Lower age limit

3 Years