Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Whole Turkey Large 5.26kg-6.51kg Serves 13-15
- Energy670kJ 159kcal8%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A Bronze free range turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
Fresh Class A Bronze free range turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard. Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 53 - 60 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 150, 4
Time: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK
Oven cook from chilled only. Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring the foil is tucked under the edges of the roasting tin to keep the moisture in. Return to oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Oven cook from chilled only.
Pre heat oven.
Remove outer packaging.
Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack(s).
If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional).
No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, sufaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Use seperate chopping boards/utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Number of uses
. Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|536kJ / 127kcal
|670kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
