Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Whole Turkey Large 5.26kg-6.51kg Serves 13-15

Oven cook from chilled only.

Pre heat oven.

Remove outer packaging.

Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack(s).

If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional).

No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, sufaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Use seperate chopping boards/utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.