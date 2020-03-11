By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sensodyne Repair & Protect Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(45)Write a review
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sensodyne Repair & Protect Whitening 75ml
  • Sensitivity occurs when the dentine underneath the tooth enamel and gums becomes exposed. When exposed dentine comes into contact with hot or cold, sweet, sour or even your toothbrush it can trigger the nerve, causing a short sharp pain.
  • It is possible to treat the pain of sensitive teeth and to repair vulnerable sensitive areas. Sensodyne Repair & Protect Whitening can actually help repair (1) sensitive teeth and helps to remove stains to restore the natural whiteness of your teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection.
  • Sensodyne Repair & Protect, powered by NovaMin, is a unique, clinically proven calcium formulation. It helps to repair (1) vulnerable areas with the natural building blocks of teeth. It relieves painful sensitivity to help you enjoy life without worrying about the pain of sensitive teeth.
  • (1) Forms a protective layer over the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection.
  • Provides strong repair (1) for sensitive teeth
  • (1) Forms a protective layer over the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection
  • Sensodyne is the No.1 dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth
  • Helps to remove stains for whiter teeth
  • Clinically proven relief and daily protection for sensitive teeth
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Calcium Sodium Phosphosilicate (NOVAMIN), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Titanium Dioxide, Aroma, Carbomer, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene. Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions. Brush twice a day and not

  • more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. Close cap after each
  • use to protect contents from moisture. The ends of this carton have been glued
  • down. Do not use if carton ends are open.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS. Keep out of reach of children. Not for

  • use by children under 12 years of age unless on the advice of a dental
  • professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem
  • which needs prompt care by a dentist. If symptoms persist or worsen consult
  • your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or
  • doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.

Name and address

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice
  • 934 01,
  • Slovakia

Return to

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice
  • 934 01,
  • Slovakia

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

45 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Gum Disease takes a hit

5 stars

I have suffered with gum disease for 20 years the novamin in this product has kept it at bay for 18 months, little to no gum sensitivity and no need for non routine dental treatment. I can't recommend it enough. Just wish it was about when I was younger. Thanks sensodyne please don't ever discontinue it.

Stains have gone

5 stars

I always use sesodyne toothpaste as I have sensitive teeth. I started using this one a week ago and stains on my teeth have disappeared brilliant highly recommend it.

Sensitivity solved

4 stars

I found sensodyne toothpaste very good as I suffer with sensitivity and it has certainly helped a lot. Also it has a pleasant taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It does what it says on the box!

4 stars

It has definitely reduced the sensitivity in my teeth which is exactly what was wanted. The toothpaste itself is much thicker than other brands - some may not like that - meaning you don't need to use as much each time as other brands. It has a pleasant (not clawing) minty taste that I really like, as I often find the taste of toothpaste can be overpoweringly strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good to try it out.

4 stars

The taste took a little bit of getting used to but probably because it was just different and less minty that the one I had been using. But it's fine now. Otherwise I like the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great result and taste

5 stars

Was really gentle for my tooth sensitivity. Also left my mouth feeling very fresh. I use an electric (sonic) toothbrush and often toothpastes don't refresh the mouth. This one has a great foaming action. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very impressed with this product!

5 stars

I have been using this product for two weeks now, and I am really impressed with the results. I have suffered with sensitive teeth and also enamel damage over time, and have noticed a real improvement, with sensitivity being greatly reduced, and my teeth are whiter than before using this product. Does what it says on the tube! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A stronger, brighter smile

4 stars

The Sensodyne Repair and Protect Whitening toothpaste is excellent. My teeth have been very sensitive lately and my dentist advised me to use a toothpaste for sensitive teeth. After using this toothpaste for about four days my tooth sensitivity had improved dramatically. After continuous use my teeth are no longer sensitive. My teeth feel stronger, look whiter and my breath is fresh after using this toothpaste. I would definately purchase this for myself and my family. Definitely a toothpaste for a stronger, whiter smile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly effective.

4 stars

I was a bit doubtful when I first read the claims for this toothpaste, but having tried it I am now converted! My teeth do seem a bit whiter with less tea-stains on view. The paste seems to have enough substance to be able to clean the teeth for a few minutes without needing to use more paste. Not so keen on the taste, as I prefer a stronger minty taste. However, it is pleasant enough, and I think if I continue using it, I will see even better results in the future. Very impressed with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beware Pains and Stains!

5 stars

I've had real issues with cold foods and the pain in my teeth was quite unbearable at times. Since using Sensodyne, I've noticed a real difference in the degree of pain suffered going from agony right away down to almost unoticeable. As I drink black tea I also had issues with stains, however, this has also reduced quite substantially since using Sensodyne. I would heartily recommend this to anyone suffering from sensitive teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

