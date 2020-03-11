Sensodyne Repair & Protect Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

Gum Disease takes a hit 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 19th May 2018 I have suffered with gum disease for 20 years the novamin in this product has kept it at bay for 18 months, little to no gum sensitivity and no need for non routine dental treatment. I can't recommend it enough. Just wish it was about when I was younger. Thanks sensodyne please don't ever discontinue it.

Stains have gone 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 11th February 2018 I always use sesodyne toothpaste as I have sensitive teeth. I started using this one a week ago and stains on my teeth have disappeared brilliant highly recommend it.

Sensitivity solved 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 7th November 2017 I found sensodyne toothpaste very good as I suffer with sensitivity and it has certainly helped a lot. Also it has a pleasant taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It does what it says on the box! 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 1st November 2017 It has definitely reduced the sensitivity in my teeth which is exactly what was wanted. The toothpaste itself is much thicker than other brands - some may not like that - meaning you don't need to use as much each time as other brands. It has a pleasant (not clawing) minty taste that I really like, as I often find the taste of toothpaste can be overpoweringly strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good to try it out. 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 1st November 2017 The taste took a little bit of getting used to but probably because it was just different and less minty that the one I had been using. But it's fine now. Otherwise I like the toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great result and taste 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th October 2017 Was really gentle for my tooth sensitivity. Also left my mouth feeling very fresh. I use an electric (sonic) toothbrush and often toothpastes don't refresh the mouth. This one has a great foaming action. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very impressed with this product! 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th October 2017 I have been using this product for two weeks now, and I am really impressed with the results. I have suffered with sensitive teeth and also enamel damage over time, and have noticed a real improvement, with sensitivity being greatly reduced, and my teeth are whiter than before using this product. Does what it says on the tube! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A stronger, brighter smile 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th October 2017 The Sensodyne Repair and Protect Whitening toothpaste is excellent. My teeth have been very sensitive lately and my dentist advised me to use a toothpaste for sensitive teeth. After using this toothpaste for about four days my tooth sensitivity had improved dramatically. After continuous use my teeth are no longer sensitive. My teeth feel stronger, look whiter and my breath is fresh after using this toothpaste. I would definately purchase this for myself and my family. Definitely a toothpaste for a stronger, whiter smile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly effective. 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th October 2017 I was a bit doubtful when I first read the claims for this toothpaste, but having tried it I am now converted! My teeth do seem a bit whiter with less tea-stains on view. The paste seems to have enough substance to be able to clean the teeth for a few minutes without needing to use more paste. Not so keen on the taste, as I prefer a stronger minty taste. However, it is pleasant enough, and I think if I continue using it, I will see even better results in the future. Very impressed with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]