Tesco Ready To Serve Low Fat Custard 500G

1(1)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.14/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy453kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve reduced fat UHT custard.
  • SILKY SWEET Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted  Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser  (Sodium Triphosphate), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)



 

 
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W)/ 1 min 30 secs (900W)
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 min 30 secs (800W/900W)
Stir before serving

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan
Foe best results Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring frequently
Do not allow to boil

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy362kJ / 86kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat1.5g1.9g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate15.6g19.5g
Sugars11.5g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein2.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
40% less Fat than Standard Tesco Ready To Serve Custard--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Disgusting

1 stars

Nice if you like black buts of goodness knows what in it! Never again!

