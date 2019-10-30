Webbox Cat Sticks Chicken & Liver 6'S

Delicious cat treats
My cat loves them
Meat and Animal Derivatives (95%, of which 75% Meat with 5% Chicken and 5% Liver), Minerals
Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in an airtight container and use within 48 hours.For Best Before, Batch No. and Factory No. Please see stamp below.
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|33.5%
|Crude Fat
|20%
|Crude Fibre
|2%
|Crude Ash
|10%
|Moisture
|27%
|Calorie Content
|16.5kcal per Stick
|Additives
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
|Preservatives
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
Caution Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020