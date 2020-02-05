Webbox Cats Delight 6 Sticks Salmon & Trout 30G

Fantastic soft good for senior cats
My two love these so much it's hard to keep them in the house
Cat really likes these
Cat really likes these, handy packaging and design means owners are able to give some of the treat and so not all at once.
Great little trick or treat!
Thank you Tesco this product is a life saver for me. Ruby (my cat) loves them. And you might be missing a trick with this treat as you can cut into one side of the treat and fit tablets in - then press them closed and she eats the pills with the treat. This makes treating my cat with medication so easy. She really enjoys the flavour and doesn't notice the pill. So glad I found this product.