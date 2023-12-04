Encore Cat Food Chicken & Rice Pouch 70G Find us on Facebook

Encore chicken breast with brown rice pouches are packed with 100% natural ingredients and 75% real meat. Each serving is filled with delicious shredded chicken that has been carefully selected for taste, quality and nutrition. Each handy to open pouch provides a natural source of Taurine and Omega 6, to help keep your cat healthy and happy. No additives, preservatives or colours are added to our food, so there will be nothing left in the bowl!

We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference! At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. That's why we have created a range of exciting, natural recipes that will have your four-legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is filled with the highest quality ingredients, more real meat and no artificial flavours. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients, including tasty tuna fillet and delicious shredded chicken breast- so good you can see the difference. When you buy Encore you know your pet is getting the very best, naturally.

100% natural ingredients 75% Shredded Chicken Breast Provides a natural source of Omega 6 Hydrating broth with no added sugars No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 0.07KG

Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Brown Rice 4%

Product of Thailand

70g ℮

Feeding Guide 0-3kg : 1 pouch / 3 to 5kg : 2 pouches / over 5kg : 3 pouches Feed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

