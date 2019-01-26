Encore Cat Food Tuna & Whitebait Pouch 70G

May be difficult to "downgrade" again
Very good quality - no "abattoir waste" in here. Easier than tinned food to store a half-portion for rationed feeding. Cat goes frantic on it - but there is a danger of spoiling your pet!
This is a really good cat food product, my cat loves it.The only one that he'll eat all of it and not just the gravy. I wish you sold the box of sachets on the on line grocery order, not just the single sachets.j
Can't get the packet opened fast enough!
I have a very fussy cat ... no problems with this product. Linked the bowl clean. There's nothing hidden ... fresh and identifyable pieces of fish. Great quality.