Encore Cat Food Tuna & Whitebait Pouch 70G

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Encore Cat Food Tuna & Whitebait Pouch 70G
£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
  • Green Dot
  • Dolphin friendly
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 0.07KG

Information

Ingredients

Tuna Fillet 65%, Fish Broth, Whitebait 10%, Rice

Storage

Produced 24 months prior to best before date.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • See pack for full feeding instructions
  • Feed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Name and address

  MPM Products Ltd,
  PO Box 331,
  Manchester,
  M22 2DZ.

Return to

  • MPM Products Ltd,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.
  • info@encorepetfood.co.uk
  • www.encorepetfood.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein18%
Crude Fibre0.1%
Crude Fat0.4%
Crude Ash1%
Moisture77%
Additives:None

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

May be difficult to "downgrade" again

5 stars

Very good quality - no "abattoir waste" in here. Easier than tinned food to store a half-portion for rationed feeding. Cat goes frantic on it - but there is a danger of spoiling your pet!

This is a really good cat food product, my cat lov

5 stars

This is a really good cat food product, my cat loves it.The only one that he'll eat all of it and not just the gravy. I wish you sold the box of sachets on the on line grocery order, not just the single sachets.j

Can't get the packet opened fast enough!

5 stars

I have a very fussy cat ... no problems with this product. Linked the bowl clean. There's nothing hidden ... fresh and identifyable pieces of fish. Great quality.

