By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Philips Pq203/17 Two Head Shaver

4.5(112)Write a review
Philips Pq203/17 Two Head Shaver

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXL4HP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTJ4N. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 02/11/20–22/11/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXL4HP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTJ4N. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 02/11/20–22/11/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

Offer

Product Description

  • Philips electric shaver with travel pouch
  • CloseCut Blade System for a close shave
  • Battery-operated for use on the go
  • PQ203 Electric Travel Battery Shaver with Individually Floating Heads & Lift & Cut Technology.
  • H11.9cm x W6.5cm x D5.2cm
  • Adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
  • For a close efficient shave
  • Self-sharpening blades

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

112 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect!

5 stars

Review from philips.com

Bought mine in a bit of a hurry, prior to boarding the cross channel ferry at Dover after realising I had left my shaver at home. I was amazed at how well this little pocket shaver performed over the following two weeks. It really is a great little shaver providing you don’t need to trim and sideburns etc. Mine is now nine years old and lives in my car's glovebox. It still performs as well now as it did when I took that continental trip. Just change the batteries and clean regularly and it’ll go on forever.

From Love Hate to LUV

5 stars

Review from philips.com

I've always hating shaving but loved a smooth face. The constant cuts and rash just drove me to distraction Likewise what was the alternatives there are various blade shavers wet shavers, shavers that could shave my head, dry shave, wet shave, shave in the shower. Wow I just wanted a shaver that I could trust and be comfortable with. Well thanks to PHILIPS PQ2013/17 I have rediscovered my LUV of shaving. A simple razor that shaves. It is compact, a snug fit in the hand works on batteries no cords or connections, no multitude of functions, flashing lights, bells or whistles, no this shaver just glides smoothly over my face getting the job done and delivers a proper 1st class shave. It takes up no room in your luggage if travelling and is very compact in it's own little pouch. A nice feature is this little shaver does a neat job when that 5 o'clock shadow appears when you just might want to freshen up before going out on the town. It is comparatively quick to shave or you can linger and just enjoy the experience. A must have

Excellent little shaver

5 stars

Review from philips.com

This little shaver is absolutely fantastic it comes with batteries a nice little case and a cleaning brush all you have to do is keep it clean and replace the batteries every now and then a really good shave too

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AND VALUE

5 stars

Review from philips.com

This little shaver is superb. Its cheap as chips , and does a super job. In fact , its cheaper to buy a new one of these than some packs of "multi-blade" hand razors ! Buy one of these , use it for a couple of months , and if it needs new blades , just buy another ! The best little shaver on the market Go on , just buy it and try it ... you will not be dissapointed... a wonderful product !

small and neat

5 stars

Review from philips.com

excellent shaver and very quiet.Perfect for taking on holiday

shaver

5 stars

Review from philips.com

i av had this shver for a few weeks now and find it to be easier to use in a hurry on the move brilliant little shaver

shaver

5 stars

Review from philips.com

i av had this shver for a few weeks now and find it to be easier to use in a hurry on the move brilliant little shaver

Great value

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought this for my 91 year old father last month and he is finding it easy and safe to use on a daily basis.

A great little shaver

5 stars

Review from philips.com

Small, flat, no protrusions, so packs easily in a suitcase or rucksack for travelling. Nowhere near as susceptible to accidental damage as the three-head shavers. The AA cells are available everywhere, there's no worries about matching plugs and sockets, the local supply voltage, or power failures. Only one little niggle. The later versions come with a hard case that protects the shaver well when not in use. But there's no room in it for the little brush that is supplied for cleaning! Earlier versions came with a case big enough for both shaver and brush. This retrograde step is what prevented me giving the shaver 5 stars for ease of use. If Philips make the case bigger in future, can I have enough space for a spare pair of AA cells as well as the brush, please?

Very good value

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

At £17 click and collect this shaver is outstanding value. I recently spent £79 on a Braun shaver; it is impossible see what the extra money buys. The Phillips shaver gives as good a shave.

1-10 of 112 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here