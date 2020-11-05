Philips Pq203/17 Two Head Shaver

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect! 5 stars Review from philips.com 28th December 2019 Bought mine in a bit of a hurry, prior to boarding the cross channel ferry at Dover after realising I had left my shaver at home. I was amazed at how well this little pocket shaver performed over the following two weeks. It really is a great little shaver providing you don’t need to trim and sideburns etc. Mine is now nine years old and lives in my car's glovebox. It still performs as well now as it did when I took that continental trip. Just change the batteries and clean regularly and it’ll go on forever.

From Love Hate to LUV 5 stars Review from philips.com 24th December 2019 I've always hating shaving but loved a smooth face. The constant cuts and rash just drove me to distraction Likewise what was the alternatives there are various blade shavers wet shavers, shavers that could shave my head, dry shave, wet shave, shave in the shower. Wow I just wanted a shaver that I could trust and be comfortable with. Well thanks to PHILIPS PQ2013/17 I have rediscovered my LUV of shaving. A simple razor that shaves. It is compact, a snug fit in the hand works on batteries no cords or connections, no multitude of functions, flashing lights, bells or whistles, no this shaver just glides smoothly over my face getting the job done and delivers a proper 1st class shave. It takes up no room in your luggage if travelling and is very compact in it's own little pouch. A nice feature is this little shaver does a neat job when that 5 o'clock shadow appears when you just might want to freshen up before going out on the town. It is comparatively quick to shave or you can linger and just enjoy the experience. A must have

Excellent little shaver 5 stars Review from philips.com 8th November 2019 This little shaver is absolutely fantastic it comes with batteries a nice little case and a cleaning brush all you have to do is keep it clean and replace the batteries every now and then a really good shave too

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AND VALUE 5 stars Review from philips.com 30th August 2019 This little shaver is superb. Its cheap as chips , and does a super job. In fact , its cheaper to buy a new one of these than some packs of "multi-blade" hand razors ! Buy one of these , use it for a couple of months , and if it needs new blades , just buy another ! The best little shaver on the market Go on , just buy it and try it ... you will not be dissapointed... a wonderful product !

small and neat 5 stars Review from philips.com 8th June 2019 excellent shaver and very quiet.Perfect for taking on holiday

shaver 5 stars Review from philips.com 10th June 2018 i av had this shver for a few weeks now and find it to be easier to use in a hurry on the move brilliant little shaver

Great value 5 stars Review from tesco.com 10th May 2018 Bought this for my 91 year old father last month and he is finding it easy and safe to use on a daily basis.

A great little shaver 5 stars Review from philips.com 23rd December 2017 Small, flat, no protrusions, so packs easily in a suitcase or rucksack for travelling. Nowhere near as susceptible to accidental damage as the three-head shavers. The AA cells are available everywhere, there's no worries about matching plugs and sockets, the local supply voltage, or power failures. Only one little niggle. The later versions come with a hard case that protects the shaver well when not in use. But there's no room in it for the little brush that is supplied for cleaning! Earlier versions came with a case big enough for both shaver and brush. This retrograde step is what prevented me giving the shaver 5 stars for ease of use. If Philips make the case bigger in future, can I have enough space for a spare pair of AA cells as well as the brush, please?