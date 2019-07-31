Tesco German Smoked Ham 130G

- Energy92kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 99kcal
Product Description
- Formed ham; cured, cooked and beechwood smoked.
- Made in Germany Selected cuts of pork cooked and beechwood smoked Our German Brunswick® Ham is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for three generations dating back to 1931.Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork.
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepare withg pf pork per 100g of Brunswick® Ham
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|420kJ / 99kcal
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|21.8g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
