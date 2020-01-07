Imaginext Dc Superfriends Vehicles Place the penguin figure inside & move the periscope up & down Colours & styles may vary, one vehicle & figure supplied

Feature packs include hero or villain figure with vehicle. The more Imaginext DC Super Friends figures, vehicles and playsets you collect, the more crime-fighting adventures kids can create! (Each sold separately and subject to availability) Move the figures' arms and legs for more realistic play. Encourages storytelling and imaginative play Kids can create their own exciting Super Hero versus Super-Villain adventures with these Imaginext DC Super Friends figure and vehicle sets from Fisher-Price. Each figure comes with a vehicle that has a cool action feature and a launcher that shoots projectiles. Just imagine the thrilling battles your child can create with these vehicle and figure sets. Imaginext Imagine What's Next!

H19cm x W21.5cm x D10cm

For kids ages 3 years and older

