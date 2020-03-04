By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G
£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • With proteins, vitamins, omega 6*
  • *Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6%
  • Share more loveably mischievous moments with your cat with Felix® Goody Bags™ - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of cat treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and an appealing texture.
  • More than just treats for cats! Every Felix® Goody Bag™ contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
  • Felix® Goody Bag™ is available in a wider range of cat treat flavours.
  • Have you heard about Seaside Mix flavoured with delicious Salmon, Pollock and Trout or Dairy Delicious flavoured with Milk, Yogurt and Cheese?
  • Flavoured with beef, chicken and salmon
  • No added artificial colours
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (1%*), (*Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken and 0.5% Beef), (*Equivalent to 2% Rehydrated Fish and Fish Derivatives, with 0.5% Salmon)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide:
  • Daily Feeding amount for a 4kg cat is 13g or approx. 35 pieces. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:31 700
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: (Fe:100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous (l:2.7)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu:16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:170)
Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Cat goes Crazy

5 stars

My cat Bella loves every single flavour of Felix treats that I have given her, but I have never seen her react as strongly to anything as she did after her first taste of the Mixed Grill flavour. She actually broke into the cupboard where I kept them one night, ripped open the packaging and demolished the whole lot, came down the next morning to carnage and a cat that looked very sorry for herself. I now keep them in a more secure location, but she still goes crazy when she hears the packet.

Sonny just cannot wait for his evening treat!

5 stars

Every morning as I leave for work, Sonny, my cat, looks up at me, and I'm sure he is wishing me a speedy return, because as soon as I get in, I sprinkle a few treats from his Felix Goody bag around the room and he takes great delight in "sniffing" them out. This routine has been happening every night for the past 3 years and it's a routine that neither of us tires of!

My cat's favourite treats!

5 stars

I buy Felix goody bags every week. They are my cat Merlin's favourite treats, he loves them so much. Just have to shake the bag and he comes running, wherever he is!

they love them

5 stars

i have one cat that wont touch any other treats apart from these ones so glad they made them great flavors to choose from as well mine love every one of them and so does the one who only eats these ones fussy one he is

Abbie comes running when she sees the goody bag

5 stars

I always buy this goody bag plus some others in the range. My cat thoroughly enjoys these more than the other products available. She is certainly a 'Felix' cat

MY TWO CATS BOTH LOVE THESE

5 stars

I buy these every week. I use them to reward my cats for good behavior, (,using litter tray, being groomed etc.).

My cat couldn't get enough

4 stars

At first I sprinkled a few treats over the top of another brands pouch, after about 5 minutes I noticed he was sitting outside the cat food cupboard with his paws on the door, I checked his food bowl, the dry food has gone but the wet food was still there! I gave him the rest of the treats in a bowl and he polished them off! Definitely his new fave.

Happy cat

5 stars

I bought these treats a month ago and now my lovely cat comes running to me at just the sound of the cupboard door opening, I have one very happy cat

My cat can't get enough of these!

5 stars

Have to keep hiding these in different places cus my cat 'Spyro' keeps finding and scoffing them!!

my cats love this

5 stars

Bought my cats this and they love it can't get enough

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

