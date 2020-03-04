Felix Goody Bag Mixed Grill 60G

Cat goes Crazy
My cat Bella loves every single flavour of Felix treats that I have given her, but I have never seen her react as strongly to anything as she did after her first taste of the Mixed Grill flavour. She actually broke into the cupboard where I kept them one night, ripped open the packaging and demolished the whole lot, came down the next morning to carnage and a cat that looked very sorry for herself. I now keep them in a more secure location, but she still goes crazy when she hears the packet.
Sonny just cannot wait for his evening treat!
Every morning as I leave for work, Sonny, my cat, looks up at me, and I'm sure he is wishing me a speedy return, because as soon as I get in, I sprinkle a few treats from his Felix Goody bag around the room and he takes great delight in "sniffing" them out. This routine has been happening every night for the past 3 years and it's a routine that neither of us tires of!
My cat's favourite treats!
I buy Felix goody bags every week. They are my cat Merlin's favourite treats, he loves them so much. Just have to shake the bag and he comes running, wherever he is!
they love them
i have one cat that wont touch any other treats apart from these ones so glad they made them great flavors to choose from as well mine love every one of them and so does the one who only eats these ones fussy one he is
Abbie comes running when she sees the goody bag
I always buy this goody bag plus some others in the range. My cat thoroughly enjoys these more than the other products available. She is certainly a 'Felix' cat
MY TWO CATS BOTH LOVE THESE
I buy these every week. I use them to reward my cats for good behavior, (,using litter tray, being groomed etc.).
My cat couldn't get enough
At first I sprinkled a few treats over the top of another brands pouch, after about 5 minutes I noticed he was sitting outside the cat food cupboard with his paws on the door, I checked his food bowl, the dry food has gone but the wet food was still there! I gave him the rest of the treats in a bowl and he polished them off! Definitely his new fave.
Happy cat
I bought these treats a month ago and now my lovely cat comes running to me at just the sound of the cupboard door opening, I have one very happy cat
My cat can't get enough of these!
Have to keep hiding these in different places cus my cat 'Spyro' keeps finding and scoffing them!!
my cats love this
Bought my cats this and they love it can't get enough