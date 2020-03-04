By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G
£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • With proteins, vitamins, omega 6*
  • *Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6%
  • Share more loveably mischievous moments with your cat with Felix® Goody Bags™ - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of cat treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and an appealing texture.
  • More than just treats for cats! Every Felix® Goody Bag™ contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
  • Felix® Goody Bag™ is available in a wider range of cat treat flavours.
  • Have you tried Mixed Grill flavoured with delicious Beef, Chicken and Salmon or Cheezy Mix flavoured with tempting Cheddar, Gouda, and Edam cheeses?
  • Flavoured with chicken, liver and turkey
  • No added artificial colours
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (34%*), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, (*Equivalent to 50% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 10% Chicken, 2% Liver and 0.5% Turkey)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide:
  • Daily Feeding amount for a 4kg cat is 13g or approx. 35 pieces. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
-IU/kg:mg/kg:
Vit. A:32 000
Vit. D3:1 000
Vit. E:170
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: (Fe:100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous: (l:2.7)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu:16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:50)
Zinc sulphate Monohydrate: (Zn:170)
Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15)
Additives:-
Nutritional additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Crazy for Felix!

5 stars

I buy this product once a fortnight and my cat loves them! We've tried out her brands too but she turns her nose up! She always knows wether it's Felix or not. These are her fave!

top treats

5 stars

my cat goes mad for these.. and have other flavours he cant resist..

My Cat Recognises the Goody Bag Packet

5 stars

As soon as Felix first brought out the Goody Bag range I bought the various flavours for my cat Fluffy and he loves, above all the others, the Original Mix - he immediately recognises the packet and is excited and purry until I pour out the treats - he always eats them all, and always wants more! They are just the right size, they smell really savoury, and obviously taste fantastic, because they are definitely his favourite crunchy treat out of all the varieties I buy.

My cats demand these every day.

5 stars

My cats demand their goody bags every day, if they don't get their munchies they keep on constantly through the day. I have four cats and sometimes I think they gang up on me taking turns till they get what they want.

