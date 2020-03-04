Felix Goody Bag Original Mix 60G

Crazy for Felix!
I buy this product once a fortnight and my cat loves them! We've tried out her brands too but she turns her nose up! She always knows wether it's Felix or not. These are her fave!
top treats
my cat goes mad for these.. and have other flavours he cant resist..
My Cat Recognises the Goody Bag Packet
As soon as Felix first brought out the Goody Bag range I bought the various flavours for my cat Fluffy and he loves, above all the others, the Original Mix - he immediately recognises the packet and is excited and purry until I pour out the treats - he always eats them all, and always wants more! They are just the right size, they smell really savoury, and obviously taste fantastic, because they are definitely his favourite crunchy treat out of all the varieties I buy.
My cats demand these every day.
My cats demand their goody bags every day, if they don't get their munchies they keep on constantly through the day. I have four cats and sometimes I think they gang up on me taking turns till they get what they want.