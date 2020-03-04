Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G
The seaside mix are great for my cat. She loves the taste of them and we able to play a game with them and reward her with them. I like the treats because they are good and crunchy and the size too.
Good quality
Good quality
Gets Excited
Always buy six or so packs and keep them in a special Catty tin under the coffee table. Dolly ( for that is her name ) will always tell us when she wants some by trying to open the tin herself. When satisfied she comes to sit on our lap for as long as we are there
Cars love these!
They are great for trying to train as the cats really love them!
My cats are definitely Felix cats!
Both my cats love Felix products, especially the Goody Bag Seaside Mix. When they see the bag, they walk around in circles with excitement! Every last scrap is always hoovered up.
My cat's obsessed with these!
My cat beats me into the room where these are kept and she thinks she's got to have some every time I go in there. She would quite happily eat her own body weight in these :)
Time to come in!
If ever I can't get my two to come in from the garden, I just shake a pouch of this and it guarantees they will both appear within under a minute - they come running!
Yummy Yum in my Babies Tummy
I buy my spoilt girl Felix Goody Bags to put on top of her dry food each day so she has a nice mix of flavours .
Jess loves his biscuits
I usually get these when they are on offer in the store or pets at home and the twist treats
All 3 of my cats go crazy for these!
All my cats love these treats. They can be bribed to come in, get off the work surfaces & stop fighting each other with just a rattle of the packet!