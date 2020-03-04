By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G

5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G
£ 0.85
£14.17/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • With proteins, vitamins, omega 6*
  • *Omega 6 fatty acids: 2.6%
  • Share more loveably mischievous moments with your cat with Felix® Goody Bags™ - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of cat treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and an appealing texture.
  • More than just treats for cats! Every Felix® Goody Bag™ contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
  • Felix® Goody Bag™ is available in a wider range of cat treat flavours.
  • Have you tried Original Mix flavoured with delicious Chicken, Liver and Turkey or Cheezy Mix flavoured with tempting Cheddar, Gouda, and Edam cheeses flavours?
  • Flavoured with salmon, pollock and trout
  • No added artificial colours
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (2%)*, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, (*Equivalent to 3.5% Rehydrated, Fish and Fish Derivatives with 0.5% Salmon, 0.5% Pollock and 0.5% Trout)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide:
  • Daily Feeding amount for a 4kg cat is 13g or approx. 35 pieces. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:32 000
Vit. D3:1000
Vit. E:170
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: (Fe:88)
Calcium iodate anhydrous: (l:2.2)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu:13)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:41)
Zinc sulphate Monohydrate: (Zn:140)
Sodium selenite: (Se:0.13)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Felix Goody Bag Seaside Mix 60G

5 stars

The seaside mix are great for my cat. She loves the taste of them and we able to play a game with them and reward her with them. I like the treats because they are good and crunchy and the size too.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Gets Excited

5 stars

Always buy six or so packs and keep them in a special Catty tin under the coffee table. Dolly ( for that is her name ) will always tell us when she wants some by trying to open the tin herself. When satisfied she comes to sit on our lap for as long as we are there

Cars love these!

5 stars

They are great for trying to train as the cats really love them!

My cats are definitely Felix cats!

5 stars

Both my cats love Felix products, especially the Goody Bag Seaside Mix. When they see the bag, they walk around in circles with excitement! Every last scrap is always hoovered up.

My cat's obsessed with these!

5 stars

My cat beats me into the room where these are kept and she thinks she's got to have some every time I go in there. She would quite happily eat her own body weight in these :)

Time to come in!

5 stars

If ever I can't get my two to come in from the garden, I just shake a pouch of this and it guarantees they will both appear within under a minute - they come running!

Yummy Yum in my Babies Tummy

5 stars

I buy my spoilt girl Felix Goody Bags to put on top of her dry food each day so she has a nice mix of flavours .

Jess loves his biscuits

5 stars

I usually get these when they are on offer in the store or pets at home and the twist treats

All 3 of my cats go crazy for these!

5 stars

All my cats love these treats. They can be bribed to come in, get off the work surfaces & stop fighting each other with just a rattle of the packet!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

